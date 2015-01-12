EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Friday following a two-day rally as December's jobs report gave a mixed view of the economy, with financial shares leading the way lower.

All three major indexes posted slight losses for the week and fell back into negative territory for 2015.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index fell on Friday, led by a decline in the shares of major housebuilders following cautious analyst comments on the industry.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 1.1 percent at 6,501.14 points. The index rose 2.3 percent the day before as Tesco jumped on a well-received restructuring plan but ended down 0.7 percent on the week.

TOKYO - Japanese financial markets closed.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.6 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar nursed losses early on Monday, having suffered a setback after an unexpected fall in U.S. wages tainted what was otherwise a robust report on the labour market.

Investors were quick to cut long dollar positions after wages posted their biggest decline in at least eight years in December, even as payrolls increased by a brisk 252,000.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices climbed on Friday, with investors focusing on a surprising drop in U.S. average hourly wages and slumping oil prices that aggravated worries the global economy is sputtering.

U.S. government debt was also boosted by a fall on Wall Street, where stocks were down nearly 1 percent after two days of outsized gains. Increases were largest in longer maturities.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold rose to its highest level in a month on Monday as the dollar slipped on concerns over weakness in the U.S. labour market, burnishing the metal's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold climbed to $1,226.16 an ounce - its highest since Dec. 12, before settling up 0.2 percent at $1,224.70 by 0035 GMT. The metal gained about 1 percent on Friday, snapping a three-week decline.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper teetered towards fresh four-and-a-half year lows on Monday with investors betting further losses were to come given stuttering demand growth in China and the United States.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded flat at $6,092 a tonne by 0116 GMT, extending losses from the previous session. Prices on Friday fell as low as $6,073.50 a tonne, the weakest since June 2010.

OIL

NEW YORK - Global oil prices extended their slide on Monday weighed by weakening demand in Europe and Asia, while refineries in Philadelphia and Ohio were hit hard by fires over the weekend, curtailing demand for crude in the U.S.

Both Brent and U.S. crude are at their lowest since April 2009 and have ended down for the past seven straight weeks.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)