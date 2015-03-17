EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Monday as the U.S. dollar eased back from its recent peak and worries eased about the timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Recent dollar strength has increased expectations the Fed could be more cautious about raising rates this year.

LONDON - Britain's top share index rebounded on Monday after its biggest weekly drop of 2015, with mining stocks boosting the market on expectations of steady economic growth in China, the world's biggest metals consumer.

Tesco shares rose 3.7 percent on news that WPP , the largest advertising company globally, was eyeing a majority stake in the Dunnhumby customer data unit of the third-biggest retailer worldwide.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh 15-year high on Tuesday morning following gains in U.S. and European shares, while expectations that companies could improve their return on equity lifted overall sentiment.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.8 percent to 19,405.72 in midmorning trade, after hitting as high as 19,428.52, the highest level since April 2000.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading up 0.2 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro stood firm on Tuesday after soft U.S. data and edginess ahead of this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting dented the dollar's rally and helped the common currency pull out from 12-year lows.

The euro was steady at $1.0570, having rebounded overnight from $1.0457, its lowest since 2003.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Monday on speculation the Federal Reserve could take a more cautious tone at its policy meeting this week, while low trading volume and a rally in U.S. stocks capped gains.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and has been widely expected to drop the word "patient" from its formal statement on the timing of its first interest rate increase since 2006.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold prices hovered close to their lowest in over three months on Tuesday as traders waited for this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting to gauge the timing of a U.S. rate hike, while platinum stood near its lowest in 5-1/2 years.

Spot gold had edged up 0.1 percent to $1,154.96 an ounce by 0043 GMT, close to last week's levels of $1,147.10, the lowest since Dec. 1.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper was little changed on Tuesday as a weaker dollar cushioned prices that had been undermined by still sluggish Chinese demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $5,845.50 a tonne by 0142 GMT after closing nearly flat in the previous session.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices fell 2 percent on Monday, with U.S. crude hitting six-year lows, on signs of higher output in the United States and Libya and a possible nuclear deal that could end sanctions for Iran, allowing more of its oil into the market.

A market data provider estimated a fresh build of more than 3 million barrels at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for U.S. crude futures last week, traders said, adding to worries that stockpiles in the United States could hit record highs for a tenth straight week.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)