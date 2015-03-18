EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 fell on Tuesday as materials shares declined and nervousness increased ahead of a Federal Reserve statement, while the Nasdaq ended higher.

Stocks cut losses in afternoon trading, led by a rise in tech shares. The S&P 500 technology index ended up 0.1 percent, helped by gains in Apple, up 1.7 percent at $127.04, and Facebook, up 1.7 percent at $79.36.

For a full report, click on

----

LONDON - Britain's top share index edged higher on Tuesday to extend a recent rebound from last week's lows, led by a recovery in Tullow Oil as investors bought into beaten-down oil stocks.

Supermarkets and commodity stocks were mixed after updates from J Sainsbury and miner Antofagasta.

For a full report, click on

----

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to make bets before the Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day, while Nintendo Co was flooded with buy orders after it said it will enter the smartphone gaming industry.

The Nikkei was flat at 19,434.63 points by late morning after traversing positive and negative territory. It had hit a fresh 15-year high of 19,479.89 the previous day.

For a full report, click on

----

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading up 0.9 percent.

For a full report, click on

----

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar stood steady in Asia on Wednesday just hours before the Federal Reserve was expected to take a major step toward lifting interest rates for the first time in almost nine years.

A Fed statement is due at 1800 GMT, followed half an hour later by a press conference with Chair Janet Yellen. The central bank will also release members' forecasts for inflation and interest rates, and some analysts suspect the trajectory of future increases could be lowered.

For a full report, click on

----

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. intermediate- and long-dated Treasury yields hit their lowest in over two weeks on Tuesday after further declines in oil prices underscored mild inflation, while weak U.S. economic data pointed to a more dovish Federal Reserve.

The weakness in oil prices helped push yields on Treasuries maturing within five to 30 years to their lowest since March 2. Longer-dated Treasuries benefit from a lack of inflationary pressures, since inflation erodes the value of interest payouts.

For a full report, click on

----

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Wednesday after hitting a more than four-month low in the previous session, while traders remained cautious ahead of the conclusion of a Federal Reserve meeting that may stoke expectations for a mid-year hike in U.S. interest rates.

Many expect the Fed officials, who started a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, to drop the word "patient" from their forward guidance on interest rates, potentially paving the way for a rate hike around June, the first since 2006.

For a full report, click on

----

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper edged up on Wednesday on expectations of tighter supply, but was braced for further dollar strength ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that could yield clues on the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike.

China consumer demand remains tepid a month after the Lunar New Year, while smelters are producing ample supply. But several miners have cut supply forecasts, which is expected to impact refining capacity later in the year, underpinning prices.

For a full report, click on

----

OIL

SINGAPORE - Brent crude fell towards $53 a barrel on Wednesday as U.S. crude stocks were forecast to have surged for the tenth straight week to a record high, fuelling supply concerns of a global oil glut, although a weaker dollar kept a floor under prices.

Brent for May delivery fell 24 cents to $53.27 a barrel by 0108 GMT after ending the previous session 7 cents up at $53.51.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)