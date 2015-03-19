EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve suggested a less aggressive timeline for raising interest rates even as it opened the door for the first hike in almost a decade.

The Fed dropped its pledge to be "patient" in deciding when to begin raising rates, but it cut its interest-rate projections over the next few years and downgraded its outlook for the U.S. economy.

LONDON - Britain's top share index rallied on Wednesday as oil shares and financial companies drew a boost from changes announced as part of the UK government's new budget.

Shares in investment company Hargreaves Lansdown and wealth manager St James's Place rose 5.2 percent and 2.7 percent respectively after the British government announced fresh changes to the savings system in its last budget before the May 7 general election.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped 0.65 percent on Thursday in reaction to a rising yen.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading up 1.04 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar nursed hefty losses on Thursday having suffered its biggest one-day fall in six years after the Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone on interest rates while highlighting the currency's drag on U.S. exports.

The Fed not only downgraded its views on the economy and inflation but also lowered its interest rate trajectory, signalling a path to policy normalisation that is far more gradual than some had expected.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields sank on Wednesday, with short-dated note yields posting their biggest daily declines in six years, after investors interpreted the latest Federal Reserve statement and comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen as dovish.

While the Fed moved a step closer to a much-anticipated first rate hike since 2006 by removing "patient" from its language after its latest two-day policy meeting, the central bank said a rate increase remained "unlikely" at its April meeting and its latest forecasts revealed a more cautious view of the economic outlook.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold extended gains on Thursday to its highest level in nearly two weeks as the dollar tumbled after the Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of U.S. interest rate hike and caution on U.S. economic growth.

Spot gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,174.26 an ounce by 0041 GMT, after earlier climbing to $1,175.05, its highest since March 9. The metal gained 1.6 percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day jump since Jan. 30.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper opened up by more than one percent on Thursday, from a near one-month low in the previous session, as a soft dollar absorbed the fallout from a U.S. economic growth downgrade.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 1.2 percent to $5,740 a tonne by 0105 GMT, paring 2 percent losses from the previous session when prices touched their weakest since Feb 24 at $5621.50 a tonne.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Brent crude slipped below $56 a barrel on bigger than expected oil stocks in the United States though losses were limited on a weaker dollar as the Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of interest rate hike.

Brent crude oil futures for May delivery fell 22 cents to $55.69 a barrel by 0155 GMT, after jumping as much as six percent in the previous session.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)