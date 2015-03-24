EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday on the heels of strong gains in the prior week, as investors weighed fluctuations in the dollar and its impact on other markets, including crude prices.

Equity markets fluctuated between modest gains and slight losses, tracking the movement of energy stocks as crude oil prices were caught between the weakness in the U.S. dollar and concerns about oversupply. The S&P 500 energy sector was up 0.2 percent after earlier gaining as much as 0.9 percent.

For a full report, click on

----

LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index set a record high on Monday as mining stocks rallied with firmer metals prices, outpacing weakness in shares such as Weir Group.

The UK mining index gained 2.2 percent as copper hit a two-month high, driven by a weaker dollar on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will stay accommodative over the near term. Global miner BHP Billiton rose 2.6 percent, while Glencore was up 2.4 percent.

For a full report, click on

----

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday morning, hit by a weak survey out of China and fall in U.S. shares, but continuing ongoing expectations of better returns for holders of Japanese shares limited losses and supported overall sentiment.

The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 19,703.80 in mid-morning trade, staying close to a 15-year high of 19,778.60 hit on Monday.

For a full report, click on

----

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading down 0.37 percent.

For a full report, click on

----

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar dipped against the euro and yen on Tuesday, succumbing to downward pressure from lower U.S. debt yields as investors remained jittery after last week's surprisingly dovish Federal Reserve policy statement.

The greenback got little help overnight from comments by Federal Reserve officials, some of whom appeared to fall in line with the March 18 policy statement that suggested a less aggressive timetable for hiking interest rates.

For a full report, click on

----

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday amid investor anxiety over negotiations between Greece and its creditors over the terms of a 240-billion-euro bailout for the cash-strapped nation.

This week's $90 billion worth of fixed-rate issues in two-year, five-year and seven-year securities, in addition to $13 billion in two-year floating-rate supply, limited the market's gains.

For a full report, click on

----

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold retained its gains from a four-day rally on Tuesday and looked likely to rise further as the dollar took a beating on expectations that a hike in U.S. interest rates could be pushed out to September.

Spot gold was firm at $1,189.31 an ounce by 2320 GMT. The metal had climbed to $1,191.50 on Monday, the highest since March 6, as it rose for a fourth straight day.

For a full report, click on

----

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper hit the highest in more than two months on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar fuelled chart-based buying, before giving back most of its gains after a weak reading on factory health in top consumer China.

Activity in China's factory sector dipped to an 11-month low in March as new orders shrank, a private survey showed, signalling persistent weakness that will likely add to calls for more policy easing.

For a full report, click on

----

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Tuesday after activity in China's factory sector fell to an 11-month low, stoking worries over the strength of the world's No.2 economy.

The flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped to 49.2 in March, below the 50-point level that separates growth in activity from a contraction on a monthly basis. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 50.6.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)