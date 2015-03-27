EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday but indexes ended well off session lows with support from economic data and earnings, including Accenture's.

Semiconductor stocks were again under pressure, this time after SanDisk cut its revenue outlook. Its shares tumbled 18.4 percent to $66.20 and an index of chipmaker shares fell 1.4 percent. The index fell as much as 3.5 percent earlier.

For a full report, click on

----

LONDON - Britain's top share index fell sharply on Thursday, led by tech stocks as investors grew nervous about their declining growth prospects and rich valuations.

Britain's FTSE 100 closed 1.4 percent lower at 6,895.33 points, bringing the drop since a record high hit on Tuesday to 2.4 percent.

For a full report, click on

----

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday morning in choppy trade as investors bought stocks on the dips after the previous day's falls, while Panasonic Corp attracted buying after it announced an acquisition plan.

The Nikkei benchmark rose 0.4 percent to 19,548.48 in mid-morning trade, after diving 1.4 percent on Thursday, the biggest daily drop in 10 weeks. It also slipped from its 15-year high of 19,778.60 hit on Monday.

For a full report, click on

----

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading down 0.2 percent.

For a full report, click on

----

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - A sudden turnaround in the dollar's fortunes overnight saw the currency trading broadly higher early in Asia on Friday, but still on track to end softer for a second straight week.

Since the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish steer last week, dollar bulls have been much more cautious. But a set of encouraging data on Thursday and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields helped the greenback stage a modest rebound.

For a full report, click on

----

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices fell and benchmark 10-year note yields rose above 2 percent on Thursday after the government saw tepid demand for a $29 billion sale of seven-year notes, a day after a weak five-year note auction.

The seven-year notes priced higher than they traded before the sale despite earlier weakness as dealers and investors prepared for the auction. The bid-to-cover ratio was the lowest since May 2009.

For a full report, click on

----

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held on to gains from a seven-day rally on Friday and looked set to post its second straight weekly gain on expectations U.S. interest rates will stay low for longer and as escalating tensions in the Middle East boosted safe-haven bids.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,203.36 an ounce by 0038 GMT. The metal rose to a three-week high of $1,219.40 on Thursday on knee-jerk reaction to Saudi air strikes in Yemen, but pared gains to close near $1,200.

For a full report, click on

----

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper fell on Friday but was set for its third straight weekly climb, buoyed as severe flooding affected mines in key producer Chile and as seasonal demand from top consumer China slowly improved.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.9 percent to $6,119 a tonne by 0115 GMT. That was reversing gains from the previous session, when prices hit their highest since Jan. 2 at $6,294.50.

For a full report, click on

----

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell over a percentage point on Friday as traders estimated that the threat of a disruption to world crude supplies from Saudi Arabia-led air strikes in Yemen was low.

Goldman Sachs said in an overnight note that the strikes in Yemen would have little effect on oil supplies as the country was only a small crude exporter and tankers could avoid passing its waters to reach their ports of destination.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)