EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose modestly on Friday after late news of merger talks in the semiconductor space boosted the technology sector and helped major indexes snap a four-day losing streak.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.43 points, or 0.19 percent, to 17,712.66, the S&P 500 gained 4.87 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,061.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.86 points, or 0.57 percent, to 4,891.22.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's main equity index fell for a fourth day on Friday, pulled down by commodity stocks as iron ore prices plunged and as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on mining shares.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which hit a record intraday high of 7,065.08 points on Tuesday, fell 0.6 percent to 6,855.02 points. The FTSE recorded a weekly loss of 2.4 percent but remains up 4.4 percent so far this year.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose in choppy trade on Monday, recovering from extended lows, while airline shares gained after oil prices extended their losses.

The Nikkei benchmark rose 0.6 percent at 19,391.06 in mid-morning trade after traversing across positive and negative territory.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 1.37 pct.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar started trade on Monday pretty much where it closed in New York after the head of the U.S. central bank assured investors that the path back to 'normal' interest rates will only occur at a gradual pace.

The dollar fetched 119.24 yen versus 119.11 late in New York on Friday. It has fallen more than 2 percent from a near eight-year peak of 122.04 set early this month.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell and held near session lows on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gave mildly hawkish comments on a potential interest rate increase this year and as investors bought bonds ahead of month-end rebalancing.

Investors covering short positions and month-end demand sent yields lower, retracing some weakness from Thursday when the Treasury saw tepid demand for an auction of seven-year notes.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold slipped for a second straight session on Monday, pulling further from a three-week high, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank may be on course to raise interest rates later this year.

Spot gold was off 0.2 percent at $1,196.98 an ounce by 0036 GMT, after rising for a second week in a row last week. It touched a three-week peak of $1,219.40 on Thursday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper steadied on Monday as last week's run up in prices blunted consumer buying, while liquidity thinned ahead of a holiday-shortened week in many countries.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading little changed at $6,052.50 a tonne by 0134 GMT, after 1.9-percent losses in the previous session. Copper prices last week hit their highest in nearly three months at $6,294.50 a tonne

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices fell below $56 a barrel on Monday, extending steep losses from the previous session, as Iran and six world powers tried to reach a deal that could add oil to the market if sanctions against Tehran are lifted.

International benchmark Brent crude oil futures had dropped to $55.99 by 0224 GMT, down 42 cents since its last settlement and after falling 5 percent on Friday as the market began to price in the possibility of a deal with Iran.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)