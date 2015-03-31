EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed more than 1 percent on Monday, rebounding from a sharp decline last week, helped by deal activity in healthcare and a bounce in energy shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 263.65 points, or 1.49 percent, to 17,976.31, the S&P 500 gained 25.22 points, or 1.22 percent, to 2,086.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 56.22 points, or 1.15 percent, to 4,947.44.

LONDON - Britain's top share index ended higher on Monday, recovering from last week's drop helped by expectations that more infrastructure spending and policy stimulus in China will boost mining companies.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index finished 0.5 percent higher at 6,891.43 points, after dropping 2.4 percent last week. The index rose towards a record high of 7,065.08 set on Tuesday, but remained about 2 percent away from that level.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, tracking gains in Wall Street and rebounding from a sharp decline last week, but investors refrained from taking large positions before key economic data later in the week.

The Nikkei benchmark rose 0.6 percent to 19,525.82 points by mid-morning.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.6 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar was firmer against most of its peers early on Tuesday, having posted its biggest one-day rally in over a month against the yen and notching up solid gains on its Australian counterpart.

The dollar fetched 120.15 yen, well off Monday's trough of 119.105. The bounce offered hope that its recent slide from a near eight-year peak of 122.04 to 118.33 might have run its course for now.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were mostly little changed on Monday, with longer-dated maturities giving back some gains from last week, as equity markets rose on signs China was moving to bolster its massive economy.

As Wall Street stocks jumped more than 1 percent, yields on the benchmark 10-year note stayed well below the 2 percent touched last week and were last at 1.96 percent on a price decline of 4/32.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Tuesday and was heading for a second straight monthly fall, pressured by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase interest rates this year.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,184.31 an ounce by 0207 GMT, after falling as much as 1.4 percent to $1,182.05 on Monday.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - - London nickel tumbled three percent to near six-year lows on Tuesday on the back of momentum selling and was set to end the month down nearly 10 percent, as weak stainless steel demand and record supply pummelled prices.

Nickel prices have nearly halved since hitting two-year highs above $21,000 last May, as an expected supply crunch in China failed to arise and LME stocks swelled to record peaks.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil futures extended losses on Tuesday, as Iran and six world powers ramped up the pace of negotiations to reach a preliminary deal that could ease sanctions and allow more Iranian crude onto world markets.

Brent oil was 35 cents lower at $55.94 a barrel by 0244 GMT. The contract had settled down 12 cents on Monday.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)