EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as energy and healthcare shares retreated, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered their ninth straight quarterly advance.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 200.19 points, or 1.11 percent, to 17,776.12, the S&P 500 lost 18.35 points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,067.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.56 points, or 0.94 percent, to 4,900.88.

LONDON - Britain's top share index fell sharply on Tuesday, depressed by weaker tobacco and commodity company shares, but managed to make its biggest quarterly gain since 2013.

The FTSE was down 118.39 points, or 1.7 percent, at 6,773.04 by the close, and is up 3.2 percent this year.

TOKYO - Tokyo shares fell on Wednesday as investors sold recent gainers to lock in profit on the first day of Japanese financial year and after soft reading on the Bank of Japan's tankan business sentiment survey.

The Nikkei fell as much as 1.5 percent to 18,927.95 points, its lowest in three weeks and falling below the 25-day average, which stood around 19,155, for the first time in two months.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.53 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar edged down against the yen in early Asian trade on Wednesday, after the Bank of Japan's tankan survey of business sentiment showed that a weaker currency failed to improve Japanese corporate sentiment.

Confidence among big Japanese manufacturers held steady at plus 12 in the three months to March, falling short of economists' expectations that it would rise to 14. Moreover, it was expected to worsen slightly ahead, the quarterly BOJ survey showed.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday on buying by institutional investors preparing their portfolios for the end of the quarter, a period in which prices of government securities rose.

Prices were up in most maturities, with the largest gains in long-dated issues, and were keeping Treasuries on track for a fifth straight quarter of gains.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold kicked off April by climbing on Wednesday as the dollar retreated, but expectations the Federal Reserve is on course to lift interest rates this year capped bullion's gains.

Investors are looking to Friday's U.S. jobs data when another strong number could boost bets the U.S. central bank will hike interest rates sooner rather than later.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper prices steadied on Wednesday after Chinese factory activity performed a fraction better than expected, while nickel plumbed new six-year lows as China nickel pig iron producers sold stocks to raise cash.

Three month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1 percent at $6,047.50 a tonne by 0148 GMT, after a small fall the session before.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil futures edged lower on Wednesday amid speculation that a last-minute deal over Iran's nuclear programme would be reached that could allow more Iranian crude onto world markets.

Brent crude for May delivery was down 8 cents at $55.03 a barrel by 0201 GMT, after settling down $1.18 on Tuesday. The contract had fallen 8 percent over the last week amid expectations of a nuclear deal.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)