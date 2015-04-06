EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Friday
after a weaker-than-expected March employment report, in thin
trading that nonetheless suggests a weak open for stocks on
Monday.
The jobs report, showing the economy's weakest job growth in
more than a year, follows a string of underwhelming reports on
the health of the U.S. economy that suggests softening in growth
after a strong finish to 2014.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index pushed higher on
Thursday, helped by a surge in the shares of retailer Marks &
Spencer, which reported its best non-food sales
performance for nearly four years.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.4 percent at
6,833.46 points, with volumes relatively thin ahead of the
Easter holiday break.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday as weak
U.S. jobs data soured sentiment, but Sharp Corp jumped
after a source said it may spin off its LCD panel business and
seek financing from a government-backed fund.
The Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.3 percent to
19,381.15 points by mid-morning.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's financial markets remain closed on
Monday, April 6, and Tuesday, April 7, for Easter holidays and
the Ching Ming (tomb sweeping) festival.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar was down across the board on Monday,
having suffered a major setback against peers like the euro and
yen after much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data that could
delay an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Friday's closely watched employment data showed U.S.
non-farm payrolls rose by 126,000 in March, the smallest gain
since December 2013 and well under the 245,000 economists had
forecast. On the brighter side, average hourly earnings
increased 0.3 percent.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rallied and equity futures
stumbled on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data for
March became the latest in a string of underwhelming economic
figures that called the strength of U.S. growth into question.
Labor Department data showed U.S. employers added just
126,000 jobs in March, the fewest in more than a year. The
figure was well below expectations for a gain of 245,000,
according to a Reuters poll of economists
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold gained for a second straight session to
trade near a three-week high on Monday after U.S. jobs rose at
the slowest pace in more than a year, fuelling expectations the
Federal Reserve could postpone an anticipated rate increase.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 126,000 in March, less than
half February's pace and the smallest gain since December 2013,
the Labor Department said on Friday. That ended 12 straight
months of job gains above 200,000 - the longest streak since
1994.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Shanghai nickel climbed more than 3 percent on
Friday, tracking a recovery in London futures from six-year lows
plumbed this week in a sell-off fuelled by worries over weak
demand for stainless steel in China.
The London Metal Exchange is shut on Friday and Monday for
the Easter holidays.
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel in early
Asian trade on Monday, as last week's framework deal between
Iran and global powers on Tehran's nuclear programme offers
little chance for any significant increase in exports until
2016.
International benchmark Brent tumbled as much as 5 percent
on Thursday after a preliminary deal was reached with Iran,
paving the way for more Iranian oil onto world markets if a
comprehensive deal is reached by June.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)