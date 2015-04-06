EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Friday after a weaker-than-expected March employment report, in thin trading that nonetheless suggests a weak open for stocks on Monday.

The jobs report, showing the economy's weakest job growth in more than a year, follows a string of underwhelming reports on the health of the U.S. economy that suggests softening in growth after a strong finish to 2014.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index pushed higher on Thursday, helped by a surge in the shares of retailer Marks & Spencer, which reported its best non-food sales performance for nearly four years.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.4 percent at 6,833.46 points, with volumes relatively thin ahead of the Easter holiday break.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday as weak U.S. jobs data soured sentiment, but Sharp Corp jumped after a source said it may spin off its LCD panel business and seek financing from a government-backed fund.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.3 percent to 19,381.15 points by mid-morning.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's financial markets remain closed on Monday, April 6, and Tuesday, April 7, for Easter holidays and the Ching Ming (tomb sweeping) festival.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar was down across the board on Monday, having suffered a major setback against peers like the euro and yen after much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data that could delay an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Friday's closely watched employment data showed U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 126,000 in March, the smallest gain since December 2013 and well under the 245,000 economists had forecast. On the brighter side, average hourly earnings increased 0.3 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rallied and equity futures stumbled on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data for March became the latest in a string of underwhelming economic figures that called the strength of U.S. growth into question.

Labor Department data showed U.S. employers added just 126,000 jobs in March, the fewest in more than a year. The figure was well below expectations for a gain of 245,000, according to a Reuters poll of economists

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold gained for a second straight session to trade near a three-week high on Monday after U.S. jobs rose at the slowest pace in more than a year, fuelling expectations the Federal Reserve could postpone an anticipated rate increase.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 126,000 in March, less than half February's pace and the smallest gain since December 2013, the Labor Department said on Friday. That ended 12 straight months of job gains above 200,000 - the longest streak since 1994.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Shanghai nickel climbed more than 3 percent on Friday, tracking a recovery in London futures from six-year lows plumbed this week in a sell-off fuelled by worries over weak demand for stainless steel in China.

The London Metal Exchange is shut on Friday and Monday for the Easter holidays.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel in early Asian trade on Monday, as last week's framework deal between Iran and global powers on Tehran's nuclear programme offers little chance for any significant increase in exports until 2016.

International benchmark Brent tumbled as much as 5 percent on Thursday after a preliminary deal was reached with Iran, paving the way for more Iranian oil onto world markets if a comprehensive deal is reached by June.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)