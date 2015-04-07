EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Monday as expectations the Federal Reserve could hold off longer on raising U.S. interest rates offset concerns over Friday's surprisingly weak monthly jobs report.

The jobs report came in well below expectations, with data showing U.S. employers last month added the fewest jobs in over a year. U.S. stock markets were closed for the Good Friday holiday.

LONDON - Britain's top share index pushed higher on Thursday, helped by a surge in the shares of retailer Marks & Spencer, which reported its best non-food sales performance for nearly four years.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.4 percent at 6,833.46 points, with volumes relatively thin ahead of the Easter holiday break.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a near two-week high on Tuesday as a positive lead from U.S. shares buoyed sentiment thanks to expectations that the Federal Reserve could wait longer before raising interest rates.

The Nikkei 225 was up 1.1 percent at 19,617.46 points by mid-morning after earlier rising as high as 19,628.83, the highest since March 25.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's financial markets remain closed on Monday, April 6, and Tuesday, April 7, for Easter holidays and the Ching Ming (tomb sweeping) festival.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar firmed in Asia on Tuesday, having recovered almost all of its payroll-inspired losses as the euro came under renewed pressure.

The common currency last stood at $1.0936, recoiling from Monday's $1.1036 peak. The euro has repeatedly failed to hold above $1.10 in the past few weeks, suggesting there is plenty of selling interest above that level.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices dropped on Monday in thin trading, giving up gains from the previous session after an unexpectedly weak nonfarm payrolls report that might have pushed out the timing of an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year and two-year notes rose from two-month lows, but the trend remained negative given the uncertain interest rate outlook. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Tuesday below a seven-week high reached the session before as the dollar regained momentum, although uncertainty about the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike kept bullion above $1,200 an ounce.

Spot gold was flat at $1,213.40 an ounce, after hitting a session high of $1,224.10 on Monday, its loftiest since Feb. 17.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper climbed on Tuesday as markets returned after an extended break, but buying was capped by persistent concerns over slowing growth in demand in the world's top metals user.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.6 percent to $6,014 a tonne by 0133 GMT, after closing the previous session down 1.1 percent.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs said that prices needed to remain low in coming months to achieve a slowdown in U.S. production growth.

Brent May crude had dropped almost half a dollar to $57.65 a barrel by 0017 GMT. U.S. May crude was down 39 cents at $51.76.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)