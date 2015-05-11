EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes ended up more than 1 percent on Friday after strong jobs data indicated U.S. economic growth was picking up momentum, but not enough to raise concerns about an earlier-than-expected interest-rate rise by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. job growth rebounded last month and the unemployment rate dropped to a near seven-year low, suggesting underlying strength in the economy at the start of the second quarter after growth hit a soft patch in the first.

LONDON - Britain's pound, shares and bonds rallied on Friday after Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party won a shock election victory, removing immediate political uncertainty for investors who had expected a hung parliament.

The main FTSE 100 stock index surged towards last month's record high, while sterling chalked up its biggest gain against the euro in years and government borrowing costs fell.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks jumped on Monday morning after China cut interest rates over the weekend while Wall Street gained on strong U.S. jobs data, helping offset a plunge in shares of Sharp Corp and Toshiba Corp.

Sharp tumbled 31 percent to 178 yen, the lowest since December 2012, after the Nikkei business daily said it plans to reduce its capital by 99 percent to 100 million yen as it wipes away years of accumulated losses. The company later said in a statement that it is considering various steps including preferred share issuance and capital reduction but nothing has been decided.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.6 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar stood little changed against its peers after mixed U.S. jobs data failed to offer much of a buying incentive, while sterling stood tall after a surprise British election victory by the Conservative Party.

The dollar was steady at 119.73 yen, having slipped from an overnight high of 120.24 after the release of Friday's U.S. jobs numbers.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, helped by mixed U.S. jobs data for April that fueled bets Federal Reserve policymakers will not begin hiking interest rates until late in 2015.

It was a second day of increases for Treasuries after an unusually long, eight-session losing streak, with most gains coming after the U.S. government reported as-expected jobs growth during April.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold ticked higher for a second straight session on Monday, after data showed U.S. jobs growth just missed expectations, assuring investors that the Federal Reserve will not be in a hurry to hike U.S. rates next month.

Spot gold had climbed 0.2 percent to $1,189.84 an ounce by 0042 GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent on Friday.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was steady on Monday after top metals user China cut interest rates at the weekend, raising concerns about the extent of a slowdown in demand in the world's top metals consumer.

China cut rates for the third time in six months on Sunday in a bid to lower companies' borrowing costs and stoke a sputtering economy that is headed for its worst year in a quarter of a century.

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude futures were little changed on Monday as moves by China to bolster its flagging economy failed to instil confidence that oil demand in the world's largest energy consumer would improve quickly and lift prices.

China cut interest rates for the third time in six months on Sunday to stoke its sputtering economy, which is headed for its worst year in a quarter of century.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)