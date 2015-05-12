EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street closed lower on Monday as investors fretted about Greece's precarious financial condition and slowing growth in China, while energy stocks fell on weaker oil prices.

U.S. stocks, which rallied on Friday on a strong jobs report, have been trading at historically expensive valuations, fuelled by ultra-low borrowing costs.

LONDON - Britain's top share index edged down on Monday as a relief rally on the back of last week's unexpectedly strong Conservative election victory petered out.

The trading day was dominated by central-bank decisions, with the Bank of England keeping interest rates on hold at 0.5 percent and a cut in Chinese interest rates supporting commodities and mining shares.

TOKYO - Japanese share prices slipped on Tuesday, losing momentum as investors considered the implications of conservative earnings guidance from Japanese companies and volatile bond markets.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.6 percent to 19,499.18, failing to extend gains in the last two sessions and slipping further off a 15-year high of 20,252 hit in late April.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.14 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar started the day on a firm tone on Tuesday, as anxiety over Greece's debt crisis helped push the euro toward a one-week low.

The euro was down about 0.1 percent on the day at $1.1145 , moving back toward Monday's trough of $1.1131 and well away from a two-month high of $1.1392 touched last week.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday before the U.S. government will sell $64 billion in new debt this week, and ahead of a number of economic releases that will give new insight into the pace of U.S. growth.

The Treasury is due to sell $24 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday, with corporate and other supply also weighing on the market.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold struggled below $1,200 an ounce on Tuesday, following small overnight losses, hurt by a firmer dollar and a lack of robust safe-haven bids from the Greek debt crisis.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,184.01 an ounce by 0042 GMT, after losing 0.3 percent on Monday.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper held steady for a fourth session on Tuesday, weighed by a stronger dollar, while investors looked to the second half of the year for a boost to metals demand in China following the latest interest rate cut.

A slowdown in China's property sector, a major consumer of metals, has hurt copper demand but Beijing's efforts to lift property sales, may help clear stocks of property and revive construction. China's central bank cut interest rates for the third time in six months at the weekend.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices eased on Tuesday as the market remained oversupplied and as the dollar gained on fears Greece could exit the euro zone.

Reflecting cautious market sentiment, June Brent crude was down 17 cents to $64.74 a barrel by 0240 GMT. June West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 9 cents to $59.16 a barrel.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)