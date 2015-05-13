EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after a recent run-up in global bond yields unsettled investors already concerned about an eventual Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Stocks recovered from steeper losses after Treasury yields crept back slightly from six-month highs.

LONDON - Britain's top share index slid lower on Tuesday, weighed down by airline easyJet as a global bond sell-off hit markets and ensured that optimism after a decisive British election was short-lived.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.4 percent to 6,933.80 points. The FTSE hit a record high of 7,122.74 points last month and remains up around 6 percent since the start of 2015, having risen sharply at the end of last week after the Conservative Party won an outright majority in the election..

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday as volatility in global bond markets capped risk appetite, while investors focuses on companies which released earnings.

Expectations that the Bank Of Japan would buy stocks when the market is weak continued to support the broader market. On Tuesday, the central bank bought 36.1 billion yen of ETFs, which was announced after the market close.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar nursed modest losses against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having fallen in particular against sterling which raced to a five-month high on the back of upbeat UK data.

Traders said the market was also taking a more defensive stance on the greenback in case U.S. retail sales due later in the day were to disappoint.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries were steady on Tuesday as some buyers came back to the market, helping the government sell $24 billion in new three-year notes, the first sale of $64 billion in new supply this week.

U.S. debt had weakened earlier in the day in line with German government bonds, which have been under pressure in recent weeks for reasons that some attribute to optimism that inflation may have bottomed in the euro region.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held overnight gains to trade near its highest in a week on Wednesday, supported by weakness in the dollar and equities, but fund liquidation and uncertainty over the timing of a possible U.S. rate hike kept the rally in check.

Spot gold was steady at $1,192.90 an ounce by 0029 GMT, not too far from a one-week high of $1,196.60 reached on Tuesday.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper edged down on Wednesday ahead of data on factory activity in China, but losses were limited as the country's real estate developers pledged to boost investment after an interest rate cut, brightening the prospects for copper demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slipped by 0.2 percent to $6,427 a tonne by 0100 GMT, paring a 1.3 percent gains from the previous session when it struck its highest in a week at $6,459 a tonne.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil extended gains on Wednesday after posting its strongest daily rise in weeks in the previous session, supported by bets that U.S. crude stockpiles will fall for a second straight week as production slows.

U.S. crude futures neared 2015 highs after industry data showed a larger than expected drawdown in crude and oil products stockpiles last week. Months of low prices have spurred U.S. shale production cuts and lifted global oil demand.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)