EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street's major indexes gave up early gains to end Wednesday's session little changed as some investors stood on the sidelines waiting for the next round of economic data at the tail end of earnings season.

U.S. retail sales were unchanged in April as households cut back on purchases of cars and other big-ticket items and import prices fell for a 10th straight month in April and business inventories barely rose in March.

LONDON - Britain's top share index was broadly flat but outperformed Europe on Wednesday after weak U.S. retail data erased gains on the back of the Bank of England saying it will raise rates in about a year's time.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed up 0.2 percent at 6,949.63 points by 1525 GMT after falling 1.4 percent in the previous session. It is up about 6 percent so far this year.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Thursday as another rise in bond yields around the world kept many investors on edge, but Konica Minolta jumped after it joined a growing list of companies announcing higher payouts for shareholders.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.7 percent to 19,627.51, snapping four-day winning streak. It was still up 1.3 percent on the week.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar languished at three-month lows against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday after surprisingly soft retail sales prompted investors to wonder if the Federal Reserve can afford to hike interest rates at all this year.

A key measure of sales was flat in April, confounding forecasts for a 0.5 percent increase and adding to other disappointing data that could see analysts downgrade their U.S. growth forecasts for the rest of the year.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields ended higher on Wednesday in choppy trading after the Treasury saw strong demand for a new $24 billion sale of 10-year notes, a sign that higher yields are drawing some buyers back to the market.

The government sold the new notes at a yield of 2.237 percent, which was lower than what traders had expected. Dealers bought the lowest share of the notes since July 2012, and the second-lowest portion on record.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold hovered near a five-week high on Thursday, supported by overnight gains from sluggish U.S. retail sales data that triggered speculation the Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates soon.

Spot gold ticked 0.2 percent lower to $1,212.96 an ounce by 0033 GMT, but remains near a five-week high of $1,218.80 reached on Wednesday. The metal closed the previous session up 1.9 percent.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was steady on Thursday, underpinned by a weaker U.S. dollar after fresh evidence of a soft patch in the world's top economy and by expectations that Beijing would step up stimulus to revive growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $6,402.50 by 0213 GMT. Prices are consolidating since hitting a 2015 top last week at $6,481 a tonne.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil slipped on Thursday as weak data from the world's top economies raised concern about the outlook for global fuel demand, offsetting data that showed a large drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles last week.

China, the world's top energy consumer, saw its economy losing more steam in April despite easier monetary policy, while Europe's largest economy, Germany, slowed in the first quarter. In the United States, retail sales were flat in April, dampening hopes of a sharp rebound in growth in the second quarter.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)