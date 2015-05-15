EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended sharply stronger on Thursday and the S&P 500 closed at a record high as investors worried less about interest rates and a weaker dollar offered the possibility of stronger sales for U.S. multinationals.

The S&P 500 gained 22.62 points, or 1.08 percent, to end at 2,121.1, exceeding its previous all-time high close of 2,117.69 on April 24. The Nasdaq Composite had its strongest day since January.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 index ended higher on Thursday, with encouraging updates from companies such as 3i Group supporting the broader stock market.

Private-equity group 3i rose 3 percent, the biggest gain in the FTSE 100, after it reached the end of a three-year restructuring with strong earnings growth at its portfolio companies.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Friday morning after Wall Street surged on receding worries about a U.S. interest rate hike, while Nikon Corp tumbled after releasing a weak earnings forecast.

Nikon fell 13.5 percent to a three-month low of 1,483 yen after it forecast a 30.9 percent fall in its operating profit to 30 billion yen ($250 million) for the year to March 2016. Its American Depositary share price had dropped 13 percent overnight. Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities cut its rating to "underweight" from "equal-weight".

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.3 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar struggled at three month lows versus the euro early on Friday but encouraging news on the U.S. labour market helped it recover some ground against a host of other currencies.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week towards a 15-year low.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries ended stronger on Thursday, even after the Treasury had to pay more to sell new 30-year bonds, as an overhang of government and corporate debt supply passed.

The government's $16 billion sale of 30-year bonds saw lackluster demand, resulting in a yield of 3.044 percent, the highest since November and around two basis points above where traders had expected it to price.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold traded near a three-month high on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly gain in four months on receding expectations the Federal Reserve would hike U.S. interest rates soon.

Spot gold was steady at $1,219.50 an ounce by 0219 GMT, after rising 0.5 percent on Thursday. Prices had climbed to $1,227.04 in the previous session, their highest since Feb. 17.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was eyeing a flat close for a second week on Friday, as sluggish apparent demand was offset by hopes of revival in China's struggling property sector later in the year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded down 0.1 percent at $6,394 a tonne by 0142 GMT, after finishing flat in the previous session and eyeing a second week of little price movement.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices were little changed on Friday but set to end the week slightly higher despite ample supply, buoyed by a weaker dollar, forecasts of lower U.S. crude output and a pick-up in global demand.

U.S. crude is on track to rise for a ninth week, which would be the benchmark's longest winning streak since 1983. U.S. crude stockpiles have fallen from record levels, while international oil agencies cut U.S. production forecasts after low prices hurt shale producers.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)