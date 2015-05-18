EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were little changed on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high for a second straight session after a ream of weak economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.32 points, or 0.11 percent, to 18,272.56, the S&P 500 gained 1.63 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,122.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.50 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,048.29..

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped on Friday, with energy and mining sectors falling the most on U.S. economic growth concerns and after prices of key commodities dropped.

U.S. industrial production fell for a fifth straight month in April while a sharp drop in American consumer sentiment in early May also darkened the mood.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday morning to a 2-1/2-week high, bolstered by gains in the insurance sector after Dai-ichi Life announced higher shareholder payouts.

The Nikkei 225 gained 0.5 percent to 19,828.65 after rising as high as 19,849.75, its loftiest level since April 30.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.6 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar languished around a three-month low against the euro in early Asian trade on Monday after downbeat U.S. economic data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will wait longer to raise U.S. interest rates.

Industrial production fell for a fifth straight month in April and consumer confidence sagged in early May, quashing any remaining expectations that the U.S. central bank will begin raising rates as early as next month and backing the case that policymakers would hold off until September or December.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday on data pointing to slowing economic growth, raising expectations that the Federal Reserve will need to wait longer to raise interest rates.

U.S. consumer sentiment fell more than expected in May and economists also cut their forecasts for U.S. economic growth in the second quarter and full year and trimmed expectations for U.S. labor market gains.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was trading close to a three-month high on Monday, as more soft U.S. data stoked expectations the Federal Reserve would not hike interest rates soon.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,222.50 an ounce by 0023 GMT, not far from a February-high of $1,227.04 that was matched last week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper futures steadied at the start of the trading week on Monday, supported by a softer dollar following weak U.S. data.

Copper has been consolidating since hitting this year's high of $6,481 per tonne in early May, with no big spike in demand from top consumer China despite efforts by the government to shore up economic activity.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose slightly in early Monday trading on supply concerns in the Middle East following fighting in Iraq and Yemen, although signs of strengthening U.S. production capped stronger gains.

Front-month U.S. crude was up 11 cents at $59.80 a barrel at 0019 GMT. International Brent futures LCOc1 were 9 cents up at $66.90 per barrel.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)