EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Monday, helped by a rally in Apple as well as tepid economic data suggesting the Federal Reserve may wait to raise interest rates.

The S&P 500 racked up its third straight all-time high close, gaining 6.47 points, or 0.3 percent, to end at 2,129.2 points. The Dow rose 26.32 points, or 0.14 percent, to end at 18,298.88, beating its previous record close of 18,288.63 from March 2.

LONDON - Britain's top share index nudged higher on Monday thanks to gains in major mining companies but it was held back by falls in Lloyds and pharmaceuticals company Hikma.

The FTSE 100 index gave up strong early gains to trade up just 8.38 points, or 0.1 percent higher, at 6,968.87 by the close.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday to a near 3-week high, bolstered by gains in the insurance sector after Dai-ichi Life 8750.T announced higher shareholder payouts.

The Nikkei 225 ended 0.8 percent higher at 19,890.27, the highest closing level since April 28.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.3 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar held firm on Tuesday after U.S. bond yields jumped and as the euro came under renewed pressure on persistent worries that Greece may miss debt repayments next month.

The dollar gained about one percent against a basket of six major currencies on Monday. It last stood at 94.132 , having bounced back from four-month low of 93.133 hit last Thursday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday as traders booked profits on last week's gains tied to disappointing data that supported expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone raising interest rates until 2016.

Weakness in European government debt markets added selling pressure on their U.S. counterparts, with 30-year Treasury yields moving back above 3 percent. Record intraday highs on the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index also weighed on bonds.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold retained gains from a five-day rally on Tuesday, trading near a three-month high as a recent string of sluggish U.S. economic data stoked speculation the Federal Reserve would not raise rates any time soon.

Spot gold had dipped slightly to $1,223.39 an ounce by 0030 GMT, but held near a three-month high of $1,232.20 reached in the previous session.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - Copper ticked lower on Tuesday as the dollar recovered, but the industrial metal was trapped in tight ranges as investors wait for more clues on economic conditions in top consumer China.

The next key Chinese indicator will be the HSBC preliminary reading of the country's manufacturing sector, due out on Thursday, and investors will be keen to see whether recent stimulus efforts have shored up economic activity.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Brent crude oil prices dipped on Tuesday as Asia's economies showed more signs of weakness, while U.S. prices edged up on the back of U.S. peak demand summer driving season.

Front-month Brent futures LCOc1 were down 2 cents at $66.25 a barrel by 0143 GMT, following a 64 cents fall in the previous session on the back of near-record Saudi exports.

(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)