EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow rising marginally to a second straight record high, as Wall Street digested housing data that some saw as hopeful for an economy struggling to grow.

U.S. housing starts jumped to their highest level in nearly 7-1/2 years in April and permits soared.

LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Tuesday, led by Land Securities which raised its dividend payout and helped offset a drop in heavily weighted miners and telecoms firm Vodafone.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 26.23, or 0.4 percent, at 6,995.10 at the close. The index has gained nearly 7 percent so far this year.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a near one-month high on Wednesday morning after better-than-expected economic growth buoyed sentiment, while Takata Corp tumbled after doubling a recall of air bags in the United States.

Japan's economy grew at a 2.4 percent annualised rate in the January-March period, its fastest pace in a year, data showed.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.6 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SINGAPORE - The dollar hit a two-month high against the yen on Wednesday, staying on firm footing after strong U.S. housing data the previous day offered hopeful signs for the U.S. economy's second-quarter growth.

The dollar rose as high as 120.93 yen as of 0050 GMT, its highest level since March 20. The dollar was last up 0.2 percent on the day at 120.90 yen.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell for a second day on Tuesday in choppy trading on a wave of corporate bond supply and upbeat housings starts data that revived expectations the Federal Reserve may increase interest rates later this year.

Traders scaled back their bond holdings on news that domestic home builders broke ground at the fastest pace in nearly 7-1/2 years in April.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold struggled near its lowest in a week on Wednesday, holding steep overnight losses triggered by a stronger dollar and stock market, with traders now waiting for minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meet for clues on the U.S. rate outlook.

Spot gold had ticked up 0.2 percent to $1,209.20 an ounce by 0023 GMT, but was firm near the week's low of $1,205.39, reached on Tuesday. The metal lost 1.5 percent in the previous session, snapping a five-day rally.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London nickel futures dropped to their lowest in nearly a month on Wednesday and those in Shanghai slid 5 percent amid abundant supply that could keep prices under pressure.

Nickel inventories at London Metal Exchange warehouses jumped to a record high of 444,936 tonnes, reflecting sluggish global demand and dashing expectations the market would face shortages after Indonesia banned unprocessed ore exports last year.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices bounced back on Wednesday from steep falls in the previous session as strong Japanese economic growth surprised markets and the business outlook in Australia also seemed to brighten, stoking producer hopes of increased demand.

Japan's economy, the world's third largest, expanded at an annualised rate of 2.4 percent in the first three months of this year, more than a median market forecast for a 1.5 percent increase and following a revised 1.1 percent expansion in October-December, data from the Cabinet Office showed.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)