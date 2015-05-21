EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended marginally lower on Wednesday after Wall Street saw little in the minutes from last month's Federal Reserve meeting to alter expectations of when the central bank will raise interest rates.

Following the minutes' release, the Dow and S&P 500 pushed into record territory before giving up their gains.

LONDON - Britain's top share index climbed back towards earlier record highs on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in major bank stocks and after bid speculation lifted the shares of mobile network operator Vodafone.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.2 percent at 7,007.26 points, close to a record high of 7,122.74 points set in April. The index is up around 7 percent since the start of 2015.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a fifth day on Thursday, hitting a fresh 15-year high as optimism over domestic economic growth lingered, while Panasonic Corp soared after saying it raised investment in the automotive business this fiscal year.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 percent to 20,268.77 in mid-morning trade after climbing as high as 20,298.19, the highest since April 2000. The index has risen for five straight days, the longest daily winning streak in three months.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.2 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar traded near a two-week peak against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having held on to most of its gains after closely watched minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting contained no major surprises.

The dollar was particularly bid against the euro, which sank heavily on Tuesday after it was revealed the European Central Bank may accelerate its bond-buying stimulus programme.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as the minutes from Federal Reserve's April policy meeting reinforced the view the central bank will likely leave interest rates near zero in June due to lingering concerns about the U.S. economy.

Longer-dated bonds erased earlier losses that had been caused by worries that the Fed was possibly more determined to raise interest rates in June than previously thought.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed above $1,200 an ounce on Thursday, as minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meet showed the U.S. central bank was unlikely to hike interest rates in June, in line with market expectations.

Spot gold was firm at $1,208.95 an ounce by 0042 GMT, after gaining 0.2 percent in the previous session.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper futures steadied near their lowest level in three weeks early on Thursday ahead of key manufacturing data on China that may provide more clues on the extent of economic slowdown in the world's top consumer of the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $6,219 a tonne by 0028 GMT, after touching $6,194 on Wednesday, its weakest since April 30.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices began rising after initial dips on Thursday, but remained within a narrow range that has been in place since late April as contradicting views of an oversupplied versus a tightening market push prices up and down.

Front-month Brent crude futures have seen numerous days of erratic price rises and falls as views of a tightening oil market and concerns of ongoing oversupply take turns in dominating daily sentiment, although the rises and falls have largely been in a $4 price range of $64-68 per barrel since April 23.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)