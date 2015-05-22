EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday after disappointing economic data bolstered expectations that an interest rate hike is likely to come only later in the year.

Traders warned that below-average volume in recent sessions suggests that not all of Wall Street may be confident in the market's gains.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index ended a shade up, just below last month's record highs, on Thursday, with energy stocks tracking a rally in oil prices and miners banking on China further stimulating its economy.

The UK Oil and Gas index was up 1 percent as crude prices rose for a second day, helped by expectations that a global supply glut is starting to ease and by fighting in oil-producing Iraq. Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP rose 0.8 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Friday morning, snapping a five-day winning streak as investors carefully await for the outcome of the Bank Of Japan's two-day policy meeting.

The Bank of Japan is set to maintain its massive monetary stimulus on Friday and may offer a slightly more upbeat view of the economy.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.1 percent to 20,180.89 in mid-morning trade. The index rose 3.2 percent, or 632 points over the past five sessions.

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 1.4 percent.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar nursed modest losses early on Friday, after snapping three days of gains as unimpressive data prompted light profit-taking ahead of speeches by major central bankers and holidays in Britain and the United States.

The dollar index last traded at 95.380, below Wednesday's 2-1/2 week peak of 95.837 though still up more than 2 percent on the week and poised to end five consecutive weeks of declines.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields declined on Thursday as a batch of disappointing economic reports revived worries about the U.S. economy and prompted further questions whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this year.

An exit of bearish bond bets in advance of a government report on consumer prices in April and an economic speech from Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Friday further pushed a drop in yields, with the 30-year falling below 3 percent, analysts said.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held steady just above $1,200 an ounce on Friday, remaining on course for its steepest weekly decline in four weeks as the dollar regained momentum, hurting the metal's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,205.65 an ounce by 0306 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session. The metal is down 1.4 percent for the week, its biggest fall since the week ended April 24.

- - - -

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - Copper edged lower on Friday and was on course for its biggest weekly decline since March, with prices unlikely to stage a sharp recovery unless Chinese demand picks up.

Copper has come off since hitting this year's peak of $6,481 a tonne in early May, touching a three-week low on Wednesday on account of a firmer dollar.

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices edged down on Friday after rising more than 2 percent in the previous session, buoyed by lower U.S. crude inventories and geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

U.S. crude futures are in their longest winning streak since records began in 1983, helped by a drop in crude and product stockpiles last week, reflecting better demand in the world's largest oil consumer.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Swati Bhat)