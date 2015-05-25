EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended weaker on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated that the central bank was poised to raise interest rates this year, in line with Wall Street's expectations.

Lackadaisical trading volume during the session ended a week of slow activity that has left many investors unconvinced that recent record-high levels are likely to last.

LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Friday and was set to end the week on a positive footing after telecoms company Vodafone extended a recent rally driven by merger speculation.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a seventh day, hitting a fresh 15-year high on Monday morning, helped by ongoing optimism for higher shareholder returns and the recovering economy.

The Nikkei 225 gained 0.7 percent to 20,409.05, the highest level since April 2000.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 1.7 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar hovered at a two-month high versus the yen and stood firm against other peers after surging on a higher-than-expected U.S. core consumer price index that supported the Federal Reserve's case for a rate hike later this year.

The dollar traded near a two-month high of 121.70 yen after jumping from a low of 120.64 on Friday, helped by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields triggered by the CPI data. A rise above 122.04 would take the greenback to an eight-year high against the yen.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday as a stronger-than-expected increase in core consumer prices in April revived expectations that inflation may approach the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target later this year.

If the price upturn persists, it would allow the U.S. central bank to consider ending its near-zero interest rate policy this year sooner than previously thought, analysts said.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was trading close to its lowest in over a week on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank was poised to hike interest rates this year and as the dollar strengthened to its highest in a month.

Spot gold had slipped 0.2 percent to $1,203 an ounce by 0032 GMT, close to $1,201.20, the metal's lowest since May 13 reached in the previous session.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper slipped to its lowest level in more than three weeks on Monday, tracking last week's losses in London after the Federal Reserve sent a strong signal it would raise interest rates this year, boosting the dollar.

The most traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 1 percent to 44,720 yuan ($7,212) a tonne. It found support at the 200-day moving average of 44,540 yuan but a break of that could spur further technical sales.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil futures edged up on Monday, buoyed by healthy Asian appetite and demand from the U.S. driving season.

Front-month Brent crude prices were up 6 cents at $65.43 per barrel at 0045 GMT. U.S. crude prices were also up 6 cents at $59.78 a barrel.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Rafael Nam)