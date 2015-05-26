EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

LONDON - Britain's share markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday morning, snapping a seven-day winning streak as investors took profits after the recent gains made on optimism over the economy's recovery and higher shareholder returns. The Nikkei 225 dropped 0.1 percent to 20,395.69 by mid-morning, flitting between positive and negative territory.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 1.4 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar held near one-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having remained bid in a session made sluggish by public holidays in the United States and Britain.

The dollar index last traded at 96.381, not far from a high of 96.475 set late in the Asian session on Monday, when dollar bulls were still cheering comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was stuck in a tight trading range above $1,200 an ounce on Tuesday, as the dollar firmed near a one-month peak against a basket of major currencies on prospects of higher U.S. interest rates this year.

Spot gold was steady at $1,206 an ounce by 0037 GMT. The metal was little changed in the previous session, as liquidity was thin due to U.S. and British holidays.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper on Tuesday climbed away from three-week lows as markets resumed after a long weekend, buoyed by comments from a Federal Reserve official that soothed concerns about an imminent rise in U.S. interEst rates.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8 percent to $6,212 a tonne by 0143 GMT, paring losses of more than 1.5 percent on Friday. It found support around the 30-day moving average at $6,200, having plumbed its weakest since late April at $6,143 a tonne in the previous session.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange trimmed 1 percent gains to trade at 44,870 yuan ($7,234) a tonne, up half a percent.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices were broadly unchanged in early trading on Tuesday, as firm demand supported and ample supply dragged, but analysts said there were signs that a recent rally was running out of steam.

Front-month Brent crude prices were up 6 cents to $65.58 per barrel by 0120 GMT. U.S. crude prices were up 16 cents at $59.88 a barrel.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Rafael Nam)