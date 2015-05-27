EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to its biggest decline in three weeks, weighed down by concerns about Greece and some upbeat data that fueled expectations that a U.S. rate hike could come sooner rather than later.

LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a two-week closing low on Tuesday, with banks slipping after Spanish regional election results put euro zone financials on the back foot, while falling oil and metals prices hit commodity stocks.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was marginally higher on Wednesday morning, extending its gains into a ninth day, but gains were limited as U.S. shares languished after upbeat U.S. data fed fears that a rate hike may come earlier than expected.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.5 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar held broad gains early on Wednesday, having rallied to an eight-year high against the yen after a batch of upbeat data bolstered the case for a U.S. interest rate hike this year.

The greenback climbed as far as 123.33 yen on Tuesday, reaching a high not seen since mid-2007. It last stood at 123.14, within reach of its June 2007 peak of 124.14. A break there would take it to levels last seen in late 2002.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasury bond yields were on track for their biggest daily fall in over a week on Tuesday after the U.S. dollar strengthened on expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bond yields fell about 11 basis points from Friday's levels to 2.89 percent as the greenback climbed more than 1 percent against a basket of major currencies.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held near a two-week trough early on Wednesday after sliding almost 2 percent in the previous session as strong U.S. data suggested the Federal Reserve may be on course to raise interest rates this year.

Spot gold little changed at $1,188.20 an ounce by 0040 GMT.

It dropped to $1,185.35 on Tuesday, its weakest since May 12.

U.S. gold also nearly flat at $1,187.60 an ounce.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper climbed away from a four-week low on Wednesday as investors covered short positions, but gains were capped by a stronger dollar after improving U.S. economic data backed the case for an interest rate rise soon.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.4 percent to $6,130.50 a tonne by 0225 GMT, after a drop of around 1 percent in the previous session when it touched its weakest since April 29 at $6,105.

The most traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.2 percent to 44,320 yuan ($7,143) a tonne. It faced strong resistance at the 200-day moving average of 44,500 yuan.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude futures rose on Wednesday to recover ground from sharp drops in the previous session, boosted by expectations that U.S. crude stocks could fall for a fourth straight week.

July Brent crude had risen 14 cents to $63.86 a barrel by 0228 GMT, while U.S. crude was up 29 cents at $58.32 a barrel. Both contracts fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday after a stronger greenback curbed buying interest in dollar-denominated commodities such as oil.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Himank Sharma)