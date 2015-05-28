EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday and the Nasdaq logged a record high close, led by a rebound in technology and healthcare stocks and optimism that Greece would avoid defaulting on its debt.

Reports that Athens and its creditors were near a deal pushed the euro higher against the dollar, partly reversing recent moves. EU officials, however, dismissed Greek claims an aid agreement was being drafted.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 121.45 points, or 0.67 percent, to end at 18,162.99. The S&P 500 gained 19.28 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,123.48.

LONDON - Britain's top share index bounced back on Wednesday from a two-week low the day before as acquisitions boosted Imperial Tobacco, cement maker CRH and International Consolidated Airlines Group.

The FTSE 100 closed 1.2 percent higher at 7,033.33, recouping its fall in the previous session.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday morning, extending its gains to a 10th day as investors hoped exporters' earnings will rise after the dollar hit eight-year highs against the yen.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.7 percent to 20,620.59 in midmorning trade after climbing as high as 20,632.31, the highest since April 2000.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 1.38 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar rose to a 13-year high against the yen on Thursday, extending a rally driven recently by a growing conviction that the Federal Reserve's lift-off date is not too far off.

The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 124.16 after touching 124.26, its highest since December 2002.

Market focus is now on Japanese government officials' view on the fast depreciating yen.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday on month-end buying and lingering concerns over Greece, while shorter-dated yields were mostly stable after the fears over Greece offset new supply.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last mostly flat in price to yield 2.13 percent, from a yield of 2.14 percent late on Tuesday. U.S. five-year notes were last down 1/32 to yield 1.53 percent, from a yield of 1.52 percent late on Tuesday.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold struggled to recover from a two-week low on Thursday as a robust dollar and the prospects of higher U.S. interest rates dented demand for the metal.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,186.95 an ounce by 0048 GMT, not far from a two-week low of $1,183.76 reached in the previous session.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Thursday from a one-month low hit the session before as the dollar eased on vague hopes of a Greek debt deal, but prices were curbed as seasonal demand passes its peak and by plentiful supply.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.3 percent to $6,097 a tonne by 0214 GMT, after closing a tad weaker in the previous session, when it touched its lowest since April 29 at 6,075.50 a tonne.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.3 percent to 44,050 yuan ($7,104) a tonne.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices recovered on Thursday after a two-day slide, although high U.S. stocks and strong global production, along with a firm dollar, were keeping markets under pressure.

Front-month Brent futures climbed half a dollar to $62.56 a barrel by 0202 GMT on Thursday. U.S. crude futures were up 31 cents from their last settlement at $57.82 per barrel.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Himank Sharma)