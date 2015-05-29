EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks eased on Thursday as mixed messages
about Greece's debt talks kept investor uncertainty high along
with a sharp drop in Chinese shares after brokers tightened
margin rules.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36.87 points, or 0.2
percent, to 18,126.12, the S&P 500 lost 2.69 points, or 0.13
percent, to 2,120.79.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index outperformed pan-European
equities on Thursday despite disappointment over first-quarter
UK growth data, thanks to some positive trading updates and an
improving corporate earnings outlook.
The FTSE 100 index closed 0.1 percent up at 7,040.92,
compared to a 0.6 percent fall on the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday on
hopes of better shareholder returns, looking set to extend its
winning streak to 11 straight sessions and its fifth straight
month of gains.
The Nikkei average rose 0.3 percent to 20,605.68 points by
midday, hitting a 15-year high.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.16 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar edged down in early Asian trading on
Friday, taking a breather from this week's rally that brought it
to its highest levels against the yen since 2002 on growing
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates this year.
A warning from Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso overnight
helped the dollar move away from Thursday's high of 124.46 yen,
though it remained well above this month's low of 118.88 yen set
in mid-May. It last stood at 123.80 yen, down about 0.1 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on
profit-taking and new corporate supply, while short-dated yields
fell after solid demand at a seven-year note auction indicated
little concern about the eventual pace of Federal Reserve rate
hikes.
U.S. 30-year Treasury yields rose slightly to a session high
of 2.9 percent. Earlier, they hit a session low of 2.86 percent,
which marked the lowest level in nearly three weeks.
U.S. five-year notes were last up 4/32 in price to yield
1.51 percent, from a yield of 1.54 percent late Wednesday.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was hovering above a 2-1/2-week low on
Friday as the dollar gave back some of its recent gains, but the
metal was still headed for a second straight weekly decline on
the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,188.35 an ounce by 0258
GMT. It fell to a 2-1/2-week low of $1,180.55 on Thursday but
recovered slightly as the dollar and stocks weakened.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper was facing its first monthly drop
since January on Friday, pressured by ample inventories of
refined metal, but prospects that Chinese stimulus measures
would revive demand kept a floor under prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up
0.3 percent to $6,111 a tonne by 1245 GMT, after closing a touch
firmer in the previous session.
The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was little changed at 44,100 yuan ($7,113) a
tonne.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Crude futures rose about 1 percent on Friday
after American inventories fell for a fourth straight week
although prices are set for a weekly drop on a stronger dollar.
July Brent crude climbed 51 cents to $63.09 a barrel by 0259
GMT but is set to post losses for a second straight week.
Front-month U.S. crude were at $58.33 a barrel, up 65 cents, yet
on track to end a record winning streak.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)