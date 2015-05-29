EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks eased on Thursday as mixed messages about Greece's debt talks kept investor uncertainty high along with a sharp drop in Chinese shares after brokers tightened margin rules.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36.87 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,126.12, the S&P 500 lost 2.69 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,120.79.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index outperformed pan-European equities on Thursday despite disappointment over first-quarter UK growth data, thanks to some positive trading updates and an improving corporate earnings outlook.

The FTSE 100 index closed 0.1 percent up at 7,040.92, compared to a 0.6 percent fall on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday on hopes of better shareholder returns, looking set to extend its winning streak to 11 straight sessions and its fifth straight month of gains.

The Nikkei average rose 0.3 percent to 20,605.68 points by midday, hitting a 15-year high.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.16 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar edged down in early Asian trading on Friday, taking a breather from this week's rally that brought it to its highest levels against the yen since 2002 on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

A warning from Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso overnight helped the dollar move away from Thursday's high of 124.46 yen, though it remained well above this month's low of 118.88 yen set in mid-May. It last stood at 123.80 yen, down about 0.1 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on profit-taking and new corporate supply, while short-dated yields fell after solid demand at a seven-year note auction indicated little concern about the eventual pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes.

U.S. 30-year Treasury yields rose slightly to a session high of 2.9 percent. Earlier, they hit a session low of 2.86 percent, which marked the lowest level in nearly three weeks.

U.S. five-year notes were last up 4/32 in price to yield 1.51 percent, from a yield of 1.54 percent late Wednesday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was hovering above a 2-1/2-week low on Friday as the dollar gave back some of its recent gains, but the metal was still headed for a second straight weekly decline on the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,188.35 an ounce by 0258 GMT. It fell to a 2-1/2-week low of $1,180.55 on Thursday but recovered slightly as the dollar and stocks weakened.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was facing its first monthly drop since January on Friday, pressured by ample inventories of refined metal, but prospects that Chinese stimulus measures would revive demand kept a floor under prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.3 percent to $6,111 a tonne by 1245 GMT, after closing a touch firmer in the previous session.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 44,100 yuan ($7,113) a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude futures rose about 1 percent on Friday after American inventories fell for a fourth straight week although prices are set for a weekly drop on a stronger dollar.

July Brent crude climbed 51 cents to $63.09 a barrel by 0259 GMT but is set to post losses for a second straight week. Front-month U.S. crude were at $58.33 a barrel, up 65 cents, yet on track to end a record winning streak.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Himank Sharma)