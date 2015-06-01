EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as data showed the economy contracted in the first quarter but indexes still posted gains for the month.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 115.44 points, or 0.64 percent, to 18,010.68, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 13.4 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,107.39 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 27.95 points, or 0.55 percent, to 5,070.03.

For the month, the Dow was up 1 percent, the S&P 500 was up 1.1 percent and the Nasdaq gained 2.6 percent.

For the week, stocks posted losses, however. The Dow was down 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 fell 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq lost 0.4 percent.

LONDON - Britain's top share index fell sharply late on Friday as U.S. stocks dropped, taking the shine off May's gains.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE had fallen 56.49 points, or 0.8 percent at 6,984.43 by the close. The majority of the decline came in the last half hour of trade.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.3 percent in May. The index has rallied 2.6 percent since lows hit on May 7, boosted by a Conservative election victory that investors said removed uncertainties over regulation and the economy.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday morning, imperilling an 11-day winning streak, after U.S. stocks languished as weak economic data dented investor sentiment, triggering profit-taking on exporters.

The Nikkei .N225 fell 0.3 percent to 20,495.73 in mid-morning trade. During its win streak that reached 11 days on Friday, it gained 5.1 percent.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index was up 0.7 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro was on the defensive on Monday after Greece missed a self-imposed Sunday deadline for reaching an agreement with its lenders to unlock aid, keeping alive fears of a debt default.

The euro eased 0.4 percent to $1.0952 EUR=, retreating from Friday's high of $1.1006. Against the yen, it

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday, with benchmark and long-dated U.S. yields hitting their lowest in more than three weeks, as data showing the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter supported views of a later Federal Reserve interest-rate hike.

U.S. 30-year Treasury yields hit their lowest in 3-1/2 weeks at 2.84 percent. Long-dated bonds benefited from institutional investors' purchases for the purpose of month-end portfolio readjustments.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was trading close to its highest in nearly a week on Monday, supported by safe-haven bids from uncertainty over the Greek debt crisis, but gains were limited by a stronger dollar and the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates.

Spot gold XAU= was steady at $1,190.40 an ounce by 0037 GMT, after earlier climbing to a session-peak of $1,196.35, its highest since May 26.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Monday after sliding 5 percent last month, but remained under pressure with data stoking worries about demand in top metals user China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 had risen 0.4 percent to $6,040 a tonne by 0222 GMT, after 1.3-percent losses in the previous session. Copper prices shed 5 percent last month.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 1 percent to 43,730 yuan ($7,058) a tonne.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices dipped early on Monday on expectations OPEC output would remain high after rising in May, stoking worries of oversupply despite declining U.S. rig operations.

Crude oil prices jumped almost 5 percent on Friday, their biggest rally in over a month, as a bigger than expected drop in U.S. oil rigs in operation set off a renewed rush of bullish bets.

Front-month Brent crude futures LCOc1 had fallen 51 cents to $65.05 per barrel at 0129 GMT on Monday. U.S. crude futures CLc1 were down 52 cents at $59.78 a barrel.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Himank Sharma)