EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended with modest gains on Monday, recovering part of last week's losses in a session marked by cautious trading as investors reacted to mixed economic data. A report from ISM showed the pace of manufacturing growth rose in May. Other data showed construction spending surged in April but consumer spending was unexpectedly flat.

Eight of the 10 major S&P indexes were higher, with health, industrials and technology among sectors with the most gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 29.69 points, or 0.16 percent, to 18,040.37, the S&P 500 gained 4.34 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,111.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.90 points, or 0.25 percent, to 5,082.93.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top equity index stalled on Monday after disappointing domestic economic data pointed to a weak manufacturing outlook, with oil and gas stocks among the biggest fallers.

Energy stocks shaved more than 10 points off the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, with crude oil prices weak on expectations that OPEC production would remain high, pointing to the potential for oversupply despite declining U.S. rig operations.

At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 30.85 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,953.58, having turned negative after the closely watched PMI manufacturing survey missed expectations, even as activity in Britain edged up from a seven-year low.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a 13th day on Tuesday as expectations for better shareholder returns continued to support the market, while the weak yen lifted exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp. The Nikkei 225 gained 0.2 percent to 20,596.65 points by mid-morning trade, continuing to hover near 15-year highs.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index to open down 0.5 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar rose above 125 yen on Tuesday for the first time since late 2002 as bulls rode positive momentum after upbeat U.S. data overnight helped it overcome tough resistance.

The dollar touched 125.07 yen, its loftiest level since November 2002, before dipping slightly to 124.90.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields rose to one-week highs on Monday after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded in May and construction spending improved, suggesting the world's largest economy was on a more steady path to recovery after a soft patch in the first quarter.

In late trading, U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down more than 2 points in price to yield 2.948 percent, from a yield of 2.885 percent late Friday. The 30-year yield hit a high of 2.959 percent, the highest since May 26.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold eased further below $1,200 an ounce on Tuesday as the dollar climbed to a fresh 12-1/2-year peak against the yen and strong U.S. economic data supported expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike later this year.

Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,187.10 an ounce by 0257 GMT. The metal had climbed to a session high of $1,204.31 on Monday but was unable to hold on to the gains and closed the day slightly lower.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - Copper prices held near $6,000 a tonne on Tuesday, as bleak global factory growth data indicated a muddy outlook for metal consumption over what is typically the stronger quarter of the year for seasonal demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.3 percent to $6,008 a tonne by 0224 GMT, not far from a six-week low of $5,985 hit on Monday. Shanghai copper slid 0.6 percent to 43,560 yuan ($7,029) a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil dipped on Tuesday on expectations that OPEC would not cut output at its meeting this week, but firm refinery demand curbed price losses.

Front-month Brent crude futures had fallen 10 cents to $64.78 per barrel by 0227 GMT on Tuesday, while U.S. crude CLc1 was down 5 cents at $60.15 a barrel.

Those slight declines extended a 1-percent drop from the previous session.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)