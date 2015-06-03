EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks eased on Tuesday as a jump in bond yields hit utilities and other top dividend payers, but energy gains and optimism Greece is near a deal with creditors limited losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.43 points, or 0.16 percent, to 18,011.94, the S&P 500 lost 2.13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,109.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.40 points, or 0.13 percent, to 5,076.52.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index posted its lowest close in more than three weeks on Tuesday, with tobacco stocks slipping after a Canadian court ruling and Merlin Entertainments slumping after an accident at a theme park run by the company.

Merlin was the biggest loser on the FTSE 100 index, which fell 0.4 percent to 6,928.27 points.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese shares slipped on Wednesday as investors booked profits from the market's longest rally in more than three decades, with interest rate sensitive stocks sold the most after bond yields rose globally.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.5 percent to 20,449.20 . The market had rallied for 12 straight sessions until Monday, its longest winning streak since 1988.

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index was up 0.6 percent.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar was broadly lower on Wednesday as hopes for progress in Greek debt talks and a huge spike in European yields combined to give the euro its biggest gain in three months.

The dollar index, which measures it against a basket of six major currencies, was down at 95.943 having shed 1.5 percent on Tuesday in its biggest one-day drop since July 2013.

The euro was enjoying the view at $1.01150 EUR=, having climbed 2 percent overnight, while the dollar lapsed back to 124.08 yen and away from a 12-1/2-year peak of 125.070.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. long-dated Treasury debt yields rose to two-week highs on Tuesday, drawing support from a rise in European yields after news inflation in the euro zone was picking up and optimism about Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

In late trading, U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down more than a point in price to yield 3.018 percent, from a yield of 2.932 percent late Monday. Thirty-year bond yields hit a two-week high of 3.032 percent.

U.S. 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell 21/32 in price to yield 2.266 percent, from a yield of 2.178 percent late on Monday. Ten-year-yields hit a two-week peak as well of 2.277 percent.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold clung to overnight gains on Wednesday, supported by a tumble in the dollar, as investors waited for word on negotiations on the Greek debt crisis and for U.S. economic data for trading cues.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,193.16 an ounce by 0039 GMT, after gaining 0.4 percent on Tuesday.

- - - -

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper traded flat on Wednesday ahead of options expiry later in the session, while traders bet on near-term downside given spluttering global growth momentum.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to $6,048 a tonne by 0147 GMT after closing a touch firmer in the previous session. Prices fell to the lowest in six weeks at $5,985 a tonne on Monday.

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Wednesday as oversupply weighed on markets, with OPEC not expected to announce a production cut at its meeting on Friday.

Front-month U.S. crude futures were down 35 cents from their last settlement at $60.91 per barrel by 0027 GMT on Wednesday.

Brent futures LCOc1 fell 29 cents to $65.20 a barrel.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)