EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, helped by optimism that Greece was close to an agreement to avoid default and as further gains in bond yields lifted financials.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 64.33 points, or 0.36 percent, to 18,076.27, the S&P 500 gained 4.47 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,114.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.71 points, or 0.45 percent, to 5,099.23.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index slightly underperformed its euro zone peers on Wednesday as a survey of the dominant services sector came in sharply below forecasts.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent at 6,950.46 points at the close, compared with rises of 0.6 to 0.8 percent for the Paris CAC 40 and Frankfurt DAX.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday morning after U.S. and European shares strengthened, but Rakuten Inc tumbled after announcing plans to issue $1.6 billion in new shares.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 percent to 20,545.54 by the midday break, still hovering near its 15-year highs.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index was up 0.28 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro held on to solid gains early on Thursday, having extended its rally for a second day in tandem with a spike in German yields after the head of European Central Bank played down the impact of higher market rates.

The common currency climbed as far as $1.1285 overnight, reaching its highest in over two weeks. It has risen 3-1/2 U.S. cents in two short days - its biggest gain since January 2011.

The resurgent euro took a toll on the dollar index, which promptly slid to a near two-week low of 95.213. It stood at 95.329 in early Asian trade.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields hit seven-month highs on Wednesday, bolstered by a solid U.S. private sector employment report for May and gains in German bond yields after the European Central Bank raised its inflation forecast for this year.

In afternoon trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year notes , fell 29/32 of a point in price to yield 2.369 percent. Ten-year-yields hit a seven-month peak of 2.3880 percent. At one point the ten-year was down a full point in price.

U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down 1-23/32 points in price to yield 3.110 percent. Thirty-year bond yields matched a three-week high of 3.1280 percent.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was near its lowest in three weeks on Thursday, as robust U.S. economic data boosted prospects of higher interest rates and as signs emerged of progress in the Greek debt crisis.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,185.36 an ounce by 0048 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session. The metal fell to $1,179.43 on Wednesday, its lowest since May 11.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper was perched above $6,000 a tonne on Thursday, underpinned by a weaker dollar and hopes that China's economic easing would rekindle appetite later this year, but fitful demand and ample supply dragged.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading flat at $6,011 a tonne at 0149 GMT, after closing a tad weaker in the previous session. It was holding close to Monday's six-week low at $5,985 a tonne.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped on Thursday as a large crude glut and a sliding dollar overshadowed strong global fuel demand.

Front-month Brent futures were down 16 cents at $63.64 per barrel by 0300 GMT. U.S. crude futures dropped 12 cents to $59.52.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)