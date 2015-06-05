EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, hit by nervousness ahead of Friday's jobs report and lingering uncertainty over a Greece aid deal with creditors.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 170.69 points, or 0.94 percent, to 17,905.58, the S&P 500 lost 18.23 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,095.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.11 points, or 0.79 percent, to 5,059.13.

LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Thursday, led lower by speciality chemicals maker Johnson Matthey and ex-dividend stocks in a broad sell-off in equities.

Britain's FTSE 100 closed down 1.3 percent at 6,859.24.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday morning after U.S. and European shares strengthened, but Rakuten Inc tumbled after announcing plans to issue $1.6 billion in new shares.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 percent to 20,545.54 by the midday break, still hovering near its 15-year highs.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index was down 0.46 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro pulled away from a more than two-week high against the dollar on Friday after German yields came off recent highs and investors fretted over Greece's debt crisis as they awaited the U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the session.

The euro slipped about 0.1 percent on the day to $1.1219 after the yield on German 10-year Bunds fell back to 0.83 percent from its session peak of about 1 percent, its highest level since late September 2014

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields hit seven-month highs on Wednesday, bolstered by a solid U.S. private sector employment report for May and gains in German bond yields after the European Central Bank raised its inflation forecast for this year.

In late trading, U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last up more than a point in price to yield 3.040 percent, from 3.104 percent late Wednesday. Thirty-year bond yields earlier hit their highest since October at 3.159 percent.

U.S. 10-year notes meanwhile, rose 15/32 in price to yield 2.312 percent, from a yield of 2.368 percent late on Wednesday. Ten-year yields earlier on Thursday touched an eight-month peak of 2.425 percent.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was hovering near its lowest in five weeks on Friday, and was on track for a third straight weekly slide, as robust U.S. economic data bolstered expectations of an interest rate hike this year.

Spot gold ticked up slightly to $1,177.80 an ounce by 0037 GMT, but wasn't too far from a five-week low of $1,172.55 hit in the previous session.

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper was set to rack up its third weekly loss in a row on Friday on expectations of a summer slowdown, while nickel was set to log the biggest climb among base metals as traders bet on dwindling ore stocks.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.3 percent to $5,931 a tonne by 1220 GMT, recouping part of the previous session's 1.6-percent loss, when prices slid to their weakest since April 23 at $5,906. Prices were on track for a 1.4-percent weekly fall in a worsening chart picture.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil markets moved sideways in cautious trading early on Friday ahead of an OPEC decision likely to keep the market oversupplied and setting aside warnings of a second lurch lower in prices as some members like Iraq and Iran look to ramp up exports.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)