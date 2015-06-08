EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 eased on Friday as increasing
expectations the Federal Reserve could raise rates as soon as
September offset optimism over a recovery in the U.S. labor
market.
Stronger-than-expected jobs data for May and a pickup in
wages were the latest signs of better momentum in the economy.
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Friday to post
its biggest weekly drop in nearly six months, mirroring a broad
sell-off in Europe, with some food retailers losing ground after
Deutsche Bank cut its estimate for the UK grocery market.
The FTSE 100 hit an intra-day low of 6,785.15 points, the
lowest level in two months, and finished down 2.6 percent for
the week, its poorest weekly showing since mid-December.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a two-week low
on Monday morning after strong U.S. jobs data stoked concerns
that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as early as
September, triggering profit-taking in exporters and other
recent gainers.
The Nikkei 225 dropped 0.3 percent to 20,407.40 in
midmorning trade after falling as low as 20,359.06, the weakest
intraday level since May 25.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index to open down 0.4 pct at
27,147.24 Points.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar held firm in early Asia on Monday,
trading near 13-year highs against the yen after strong U.S.
employment data bolstered expectations for an interest rate hike
by the Federal Reserve before year-end.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls jumped 280,000 last month, the largest
gain since December, while payrolls for March and April were
revised to show 32,000 more jobs were created than previously
reported, the U.S. Labor Department said.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark Treasury debt yields on Friday
posted their best weekly performance in two years after data
showed the world's largest economy created more jobs than
expected last month, bolstering prospects for a Federal Reserve
interest rate hike in September.
Yields jumped across the board, especially at the front end
of the curve. U.S. two-year note yields hit a more than
four-year peak and five-year yields touched a six-month high.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold ticked up on Monday after a three-day
losing streak, but was still hovering near an 11-week low as a
strong U.S. jobs report boosted expectations for a U.S. interest
rate hike in September.
Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,173.90 an ounce
by 0307 GMT.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper futures held near their lowest
since late April on Monday, ahead of Chinese trade data likely
to show that external and domestic demand remained weak last
month
OIL
SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices fell on Monday as China's oil
imports dropped sharply and markets were expected to be
increasingly oversupplied following OPEC's decision to keep its
production targets unchanged.
