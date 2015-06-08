EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 eased on Friday as increasing expectations the Federal Reserve could raise rates as soon as September offset optimism over a recovery in the U.S. labor market.

Stronger-than-expected jobs data for May and a pickup in wages were the latest signs of better momentum in the economy.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Friday to post its biggest weekly drop in nearly six months, mirroring a broad sell-off in Europe, with some food retailers losing ground after Deutsche Bank cut its estimate for the UK grocery market.

The FTSE 100 hit an intra-day low of 6,785.15 points, the lowest level in two months, and finished down 2.6 percent for the week, its poorest weekly showing since mid-December.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a two-week low on Monday morning after strong U.S. jobs data stoked concerns that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as early as September, triggering profit-taking in exporters and other recent gainers.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 0.3 percent to 20,407.40 in midmorning trade after falling as low as 20,359.06, the weakest intraday level since May 25.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index to open down 0.4 pct at 27,147.24 Points.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar held firm in early Asia on Monday, trading near 13-year highs against the yen after strong U.S. employment data bolstered expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve before year-end.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls jumped 280,000 last month, the largest gain since December, while payrolls for March and April were revised to show 32,000 more jobs were created than previously reported, the U.S. Labor Department said.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark Treasury debt yields on Friday posted their best weekly performance in two years after data showed the world's largest economy created more jobs than expected last month, bolstering prospects for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in September.

Yields jumped across the board, especially at the front end of the curve. U.S. two-year note yields hit a more than four-year peak and five-year yields touched a six-month high.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold ticked up on Monday after a three-day losing streak, but was still hovering near an 11-week low as a strong U.S. jobs report boosted expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike in September.

Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,173.90 an ounce by 0307 GMT.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper futures held near their lowest since late April on Monday, ahead of Chinese trade data likely to show that external and domestic demand remained weak last month

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices fell on Monday as China's oil imports dropped sharply and markets were expected to be increasingly oversupplied following OPEC's decision to keep its production targets unchanged.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Swati Bhat)