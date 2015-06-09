EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday as investors worried about Greece and mulled the prospect of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as early as September.

With investors growing more nervous about the timing of the Fed's first rate hike in nearly a decade, the Dow dipped into negative territory for 2015.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index edged lower and finished near the previous session's two-week low, with sharp gains in Diageo on a reported takeover interest offset by weaker firms like Shire and GKN.

Diageo, the world's largest producer of spirits, jumped 6.8 percent on reports Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann and his partners in private equity firm 3G Capital are considering a bid for the company.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slid to a 2-1/2-week low on Tuesday morning pressured by worries about Greece's precarious financial position, while the prospect of a September lift-off for U.S. interest rates also sapped confidence.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 0.7 percent to 20,304.99 in mid-morning trade after falling to a low of 20,277.43, the weakest level since May 22.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading down 1.1 pct.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar struggled to regain its footing on Tuesday, drooping against a basket of currencies after a sharp drop against the euro on solid German data and higher Bund yields.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, fell 0.2 percent to 95.072.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Yields on U.S. Treasury debt ended mostly lower on Monday with benchmark yields retreating from seven-month highs as concerns about Greece and its ability to avert default renewed demand from investors for lower-risk government debt.

Greece and its creditors have not reached a deal for the cash-strapped country to obtain more funds. Greece delayed a 300 million euro payment to the International Monetary Fund last week and rattled investors on Friday when Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras rejected a proposal from lenders.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold added to small overnight gains on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar, but the metal remained near an 11-week low as investors fretted over the timing of a U.S. interest rate rise.

Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,174.95 an ounce by 0257 GMT after gaining 0.2 percent in the previous session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper futures steadied off a six-week low on Tuesday after modest gains overnight spurred by a weaker dollar, but softening demand from top consumer China capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was nearly flat at $5,951 a tonne by 0102 GMT, but off Friday's low of $5,885 which was its weakest since April 23.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices edged up on Tuesday on hopes of more economic stimulus in China after disappointing data from the world's No.2 economy.

Front month U.S. crude climbed 26 cents to $58.40 a barrel by 0235 GMT, after ending the previous session down 99 cents.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)