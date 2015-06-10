EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended flat on Tuesday though the S&P 500 snapped three days of losses as financial and consumer staples shares bounced.

Shares of biotech companies were among the biggest drags, including Biogen, down 1.1 percent at $382. The Nasdaq Biotech Index was down 0.7 percent.

LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Tuesday as a new turnaround plan from Europe's biggest bank, HSBC, failed to impress markets.

HSBC took the most points off the blue-chip FTSE 100 index. Its shares closed down 0.9 percent after investors and analysts questioned whether its pledge to shed almost 50,000 jobs would be enough to lift earnings. JPMorgan analysts called the plan "evolution, not revolution."

TOKYO - Japanese stocks edged higher in choppy trade on Wednesday after the sharp losses on the previous day, but the upside was limited by lingering concerns about a rate hike in the United States later this year.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.3 percent to 20,152.72 after falling 1.8 percent on Tuesday, its biggest loss in almost a month.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading down 0.3 pct.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar edged down against a basket of currencies on Wednesday but remained underpinned by rising U.S. Treasury yields, as investors warily watched developments in Greece's ongoing talks to avert financial crisis.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last down about 0.1 percent at 95.059, below Friday's high of 96.909 hit after upbeat U.S. jobs data gave investors reason to believe the U.S. Federal Reserve remains on track to raise interest rates later this year.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday with benchmark yields reaching seven-month highs on selling spurred by this week's flood of debt supply, including $24 billion in three-year government notes.

Investors' sales and dealers' hedging tied to an expected hefty supply of corporate bonds exacerbated the rise in Treasuries yields following last Friday's surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report, analysts said.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was holding steady above an 11-week low on Wednesday on a softer dollar, but gains were limited as investors worried over a looming U.S. interest rate hike and awaited economic data for cues.

Spot gold was steady at $1,177.20 an ounce by 0045 GMT, after gaining 0.4 percent in the past two sessions. The metal had fallen to $1,162.35 on Friday, its lowest since March 19, after a strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls report.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper edged up in light trade on Wednesday as the dollar weakened, but expectations of slowing demand in summer capped demand.

"There's still a bit of cloudiness around underlying Chinese demand, which is creating a bit of uncertainty in the market, with the strong seasonal period coming to an end," said analyst Daniel Hynes at ANZ in Sydney.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil futures extended gains in early Asian trade on Wednesday as U.S. crude and gasoline inventories fell more than expected and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its 2015 oil demand growth forecast.

Front-month Brent crude futures rose 23 cents to $65.11 a barrel by 0154 GMT. U.S. crude climbed 54 cents to $60.68 a barrel.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)