EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, helped by gains
in technology and financial shares and optimism that Greece may
be closer to reaching a deal with creditors.
All 10 major S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with the
technology index rising 1.6 percent and leading sector
gainers.
LONDON - Britain's main equity index rallied from
three-month lows on Wednesday, led by advances in banking group
Standard Chartered and supermarket chain Sainsbury
.
Standard Chartered rose 5.8 percent, with traders citing the
possibility that British finance minister George Osborne might
announce changes in a tax on the British banking industry when
he speaks later on Wednesday.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks bounced back from three-week lows on
Thursday on hopes that the European market for Japanese exports
will improve as Greece inched closer to reaching a
cash-for-reform deal with its creditors.
Investors also picked up domestic demand-oriented shares
such as railway companies and financials, betting that the
Japanese economic recovery will remain firm and as the yen
recovers from 13-year lows.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading up 0.8 pct.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen held onto broad gains early on Thursday and
extended its bullish run against the New Zealand dollar, which
came under intense pressure after a surprise interest rate cut
at home.
The greenback last traded at 122.75 yen, having slid
1.3 percent on Wednesday - its biggest one-day fall in six
months. The euro wallowed just under 139.00 yen,
following its biggest drop in over two months.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - A selloff of German Bunds and this week's hefty
corporate and government debt supply propelled longer-dated U.S.
Treasuries yields to their highest in more than seven months on
Wednesday after a brief respite due to a solid auction of
10-year notes.
Reduced concern that the euro zone might slip into deflation
sent German 10-year yields above 1 percent for the
first time since September. That caused investors to shed
holdings of U.S. Treasuries and Japan government bonds
JP10YT=RR, traders said.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held firm near its highest in a week on
Thursday, holding on to gains from a three-day rally sparked by
a weaker dollar and safe-haven bids from the Greek debt crisis.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,186 an ounce by
0041 GMT. The metal closed up 0.8 percent on Wednesday after
hitting a one-week high of $1,192.10.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper edged up on Thursday, holding near
its highest in a fortnight and defying a slightly stronger
dollar as traders looked ahead to data on China's manufacturing
health.
"Some data is already showing improvement. Exports improved
a little bit. The PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) numbers are
still in the contraction zone, but declining at a slower pace,"
said analyst Helen Lau at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Crude oil futures fell early on Thursday as the
World Bank cut its global economic growth forecast, ending a
two-day rally triggered by a sharp U.S. inventory drawdown.
In its twice-yearly Global Economic Prospects report, the
World Bank predicted the global economy would expand 2.8 percent
this year, below its 3 percent outlook in January, with India
recording the biggest growth of major economies for the first
time, ahead of slowing China.
