EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, helped by gains in technology and financial shares and optimism that Greece may be closer to reaching a deal with creditors.

All 10 major S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with the technology index rising 1.6 percent and leading sector gainers.

LONDON - Britain's main equity index rallied from three-month lows on Wednesday, led by advances in banking group Standard Chartered and supermarket chain Sainsbury .

Standard Chartered rose 5.8 percent, with traders citing the possibility that British finance minister George Osborne might announce changes in a tax on the British banking industry when he speaks later on Wednesday.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks bounced back from three-week lows on Thursday on hopes that the European market for Japanese exports will improve as Greece inched closer to reaching a cash-for-reform deal with its creditors.

Investors also picked up domestic demand-oriented shares such as railway companies and financials, betting that the Japanese economic recovery will remain firm and as the yen recovers from 13-year lows.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading up 0.8 pct.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The yen held onto broad gains early on Thursday and extended its bullish run against the New Zealand dollar, which came under intense pressure after a surprise interest rate cut at home.

The greenback last traded at 122.75 yen, having slid 1.3 percent on Wednesday - its biggest one-day fall in six months. The euro wallowed just under 139.00 yen, following its biggest drop in over two months.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - A selloff of German Bunds and this week's hefty corporate and government debt supply propelled longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields to their highest in more than seven months on Wednesday after a brief respite due to a solid auction of 10-year notes.

Reduced concern that the euro zone might slip into deflation sent German 10-year yields above 1 percent for the first time since September. That caused investors to shed holdings of U.S. Treasuries and Japan government bonds JP10YT=RR, traders said.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held firm near its highest in a week on Thursday, holding on to gains from a three-day rally sparked by a weaker dollar and safe-haven bids from the Greek debt crisis.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,186 an ounce by 0041 GMT. The metal closed up 0.8 percent on Wednesday after hitting a one-week high of $1,192.10.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper edged up on Thursday, holding near its highest in a fortnight and defying a slightly stronger dollar as traders looked ahead to data on China's manufacturing health.

"Some data is already showing improvement. Exports improved a little bit. The PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) numbers are still in the contraction zone, but declining at a slower pace," said analyst Helen Lau at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil futures fell early on Thursday as the World Bank cut its global economic growth forecast, ending a two-day rally triggered by a sharp U.S. inventory drawdown.

In its twice-yearly Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank predicted the global economy would expand 2.8 percent this year, below its 3 percent outlook in January, with India recording the biggest growth of major economies for the first time, ahead of slowing China.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)