EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday as retail sales data lifted the outlook for consumer spending and as healthcare shares gained.

Shares of Eli Lilly, Gilead and other healthcare stocks gave the S&P 500 its biggest boost, while the S&P 500 healthcare index gained 0.5 percent and was among the day's best-performing sectors.

LONDON - Gains in Royal Bank of Scotland shares bolstered Britain's top equity index on Thursday on news it would be returned to private hands sooner than expected, while shares in Royal Mail fell after the government sold half its stake at a discount.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.2 percent at 6,846.74 points. The index erased some of its gains in tandem with European equities as optimism over a Greek debt deal turned sour with negative comments from the International Monetary Fund.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks were choppy in early trade on Friday, as investors were cautious after another turn for the worse in Greece's debt talks, while Toshiba Corp fell on a report that it will likely admit internal controls were inadequate.

The Nikkei share average was up 0.06 percent to 20,395.3 in mid-morning trade after nudging in and out of negative territory. The index soared 1.7 percent on Thursday, the biggest percentage gain in four months.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading up 0.5 pct.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar clung to modest gains early on Friday, having drifted higher on fresh evidence that the U.S. economy was gaining momentum, while a setback in the Greek debt talks put the euro on the defensive.

The dollar index last traded at 95.099, recovering from a near one-month low of 94.322 set on Wednesday. Against the yen, the greenback bought 123.56 yen JPY=, well off this week's trough of 122.46.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasuries market rallied on Thursday with benchmark yields retreating from seven-month highs as lower European borrowing costs and a robust 30-year bond auction renewed appetite for U.S. government bonds following a two-day selloff.

Traders buying bonds to exit earlier bond bets also spurred the market recovery despite an in-line report on domestic retail sales, which showed a healthy 1.2 percent rise in May, suggesting the U.S. economy is regaining momentum after a winter lull.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold clung to overnight losses on Friday, hurt by strong U.S. economic data that bolstered prospects of higher interest rates, but the metal looked set to snap a three-week losing streak on earlier gains from a softer dollar.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,181.36 an ounce by 0019 GMT, after losing 0.4 percent in the previous session.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper edged up on Friday from near three-month lows hit the session before, but was facing its fourth consecutive weekly fall as worsening economic indicators from top consumer China undermined its demand outlook.

Selling in the previous session was prompted by a slowdown in growth in China's fixed-asset investment to a rate not seen since 2000, which rassed fears of a deeper economic downturn.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil futures dipped on Friday after Saudi Arabia said it was ready to raise output further to meet strong demand.

U.S. crude prices hit a high of $61.82 a barrel earlier this week, their strongest since May 6, as firm demand and a strong U.S. stock drawdown lifted the market.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)