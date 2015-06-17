MUMBAI, June 17 EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday following back-to-back daily declines, with merger activity more than offsetting market concerns as Greece struggles to avoid a default on its debt.

Traders also kept an eye on interest rates as a two-day policy-setting meeting at the Federal Reserve got under way.

LONDON - Britain's main share index bounced up off five-month lows on Tuesday, boosted by firmer tobacco stocks and a broader stabilisation in equity markets which have slumped in recent sessions on fears over Greece.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed at 6,710.10 points - flat in percentage terms but above an intraday low of 6,656.90 points which marked its worst level since late January.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell to a one-week low in choppy morning trade on Wednesday, as investors were reluctant to build fresh positions ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The Nikkei share average declined 0.5 percent to 20,165.53 in midmorning trade after opening higher, dropping to a low of 20,137.33 at one point - the weakest since June 10.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading 0.3 percent up.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The euro was held hostage by the crisis in Greece on Wednesday while the dollar held firm after solid U.S. housing data bolstered the case for the U.S. Federal Reserve starting rate hikes as early as in September.

The euro traded at $1.1246, having slipped from Tuesday's high of $1.1330. Although it remained in a familiar range between $1.11 and $1.14 in recent days, traders see this as the calm before storm rather than a sign of stability.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lashed out at Greece's creditors, increasing demand for safe-haven debt as investors worried that the country could default on its loans and leave the euro.

Tsipras accused the country's lenders of trying to "humiliate" Greeks. Greece is set to default on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.80 billion) debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund on June 30 unless it receives fresh funds by then. (Full Story)

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold added to small overnight losses to hover near $1,180 an ounce on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and investors waited for a Federal Reserve statement later in the session for clues on the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike.

The lack of sustainable safe-haven bids from the ongoing Greek debt crisis also dragged on prices.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was mired near a three month trough on Tuesday as traders trimmed risk given worries that a Greek debt default could destabilise the euro zone and as the peak manufacturing season winds down.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $5,819 a tonne by 0129 GMT, after a 1.5 percent slide in the previous session when it plumbed its lowest at $5,777 a tonne since March 19.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude prices were virtually unchanged in early Asian trade on Wednesday as firm demand met strong output, with the market waiting for U.S. storage figures later in the day.

Front month U.S. crude CLc1 was trading at $60.05 per barrel at 0128 GMT, up 8 cents from its last settlement.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)