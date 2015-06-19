MUMBAI, June 19 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Nasdaq Composite on Thursday erased its last
standing milestone from the dot-com era as it set a record
intraday high, with stocks on Wall Street in rally mode boosted
by strong economic data.
A report in German newspaper Die Zeit about possible
concessions made to Greece by its international creditors, which
briefly extended the market's rally, was later denied by EU
diplomats.
LONDON - Britain's top share index ended higher on Thursday
after slipping to a five-month low earlier in the session, with
a strong bounce in miners and a rally in U.S. equities helping
the broader market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index finished 0.4 percent
higher at 6,707.88 points. It earlier fell to 6,625.16, its
lowest since late January, as some companies traded without the
attraction of their latest dividend payouts.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded from a
one-month low on Friday as buyers took advantage of recent dips,
but trade was cautious ahead of a Bank Of Japan policy decision
and its governor's comments after the meeting.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.7 percent to
20,131.95 points by mid-morning after dipping below the
20,000-mark for the first time since mid-May..
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index up 1.1 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar wallowed at a fresh one-month low
against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, as tame
U.S. inflation data added to uncertainty over when the Federal
Reserve will begin raising interest rates.
A measure of core inflation rose a mere 0.1 percent in May,
the smallest gain in five months, suggesting the Fed can stick
to a very gradual policy tightening cycle, when it eventually
does start hiking rates later in the year.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday and the
yield curve steepened after stronger economic data increased
speculation that inflation would increase and that the Federal
Reserve is closer to raising interest rates.
New applications for unemployment benefits fell last week to
a near 15-year low and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic
region accelerated to a six-month high in June, reports showed
on Thursday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold clung to its biggest gain in a month on
Friday and looked set to post a second straight weekly jump,
bolstered by the Federal Reserve's caution over U.S. interest
rate hikes and a softer dollar.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,200.54 an ounce by
0039 GMT. The metal jumped 1.3 percent on Thursday, its biggest
daily rise since mid-May. It has gained 1.7 percent for the
week.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper eased on Friday and was on track
for a fifth weekly fall, with a seasonal ebb in Chinese demand
expected to keep eroding prices.
Dominic Schnider, an analyst at UBS Asset Management in Hong
Kong, said it was a concern that a recovery in China's
manufacturing sector was not stronger given the scale of fiscal
support by Beijing.
OIL
SEOUL - Oil futures prices dipped slightly in thin trade on
Friday as forecast higher production by U.S. shale oil producers
this year added to lingering worries over demand.
U.S. July crude CLc1 shed 6 cents to $60.39 a barrel as of
0157 GMT after closing up 53 cents in the previous session.
