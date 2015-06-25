EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, dropping in a broad decline as the outcome of negotiations between Greece and its international creditors remained up in the air, prompting investors to drop riskier assets like equities.

Wall Street has lately taken its cue from the situation in Greece, which needs fresh funds to avoid defaulting on a $1.8 billion debt repayment to the IMF on June 30.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index turned lower after touching a three-week high on Wednesday although it still outperformed euro zone shares with strength in the mining sector insulating the index from the Greek debt standoff.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index hit 6,873.43 in morning trade, its highest level since June 4.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on Thursday as negotiations to avert a Greek debt default stumbled, but market sentiment remained bullish a day after the Nikkei hit its highest level since 1996.

The Nikkei opened down 0.4 percent, in the wake of falls in U.S. and European shares after Athens rejected counter-proposals from creditors.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index down 0.6 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar steadied after giving back gains against the yen early on Thursday as debt negotiations to avert a Greek debt default hit a bump, while the euro treaded water after showing a more limited response.

The U.S. currency fetched 123.88 yen, pulled back from a one-week high of 124.38 reached overnight after data showed the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter but less than previously estimated.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rebounded from a two-day selloff on Wednesday after late-stage debt negotiations between Greece and its international creditors hit a roadblock, crimping optimism for a deal and driving demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds.

International creditors demanded politically sensitive changes to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' tax and reform proposals on Wednesday, adding fresh uncertainty to talks aimed at unlocking aid to avert a debt default next week. Officials said there was no breakthrough.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Thursday, after sliding for the past four sessions to a two-week low, with investors awaiting news on Greece's talks with its international lenders to avert a default for further trading cues.

Asian shares edged down and the dollar was treading water ahead of a meeting of European Union leaders later in the session as Greece continued last-minute efforts to stave off default.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper climbed half a percent on Thursday as short-holders booked profits to cut risk, with the clock ticking on efforts to reach a deal on Greece's debt.

Negotiations to avert a Greek debt default stumbled on Wednesday and euro zone finance ministers accused Athens of refusing to compromise despite a deadline next week that could put it on a path out of the euro zone.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Thursday as an unexpected build in U.S. gasoline inventories offset a higher than forecast draw in U.S. crude inventories, while Brent was supported by buoyant manufacturing figures from Europe.

Brent crude for August delivery rose 10 cents to $63.59 a barrel by 0130 GMT, after settling down 96 cents, or 1.5 percent, in the previous session.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)