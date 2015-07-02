EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday but were down from earlier highs as energy stocks declined and Greece's debt crisis showed no clear signs of resolution.

The benchmark S&P 500's energy sector was dragged down by the biggest slide in oil prices since April after traders were surprised by a report that showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose for the first time in more than two months

LONDON - Britain's top equity index bounced back from five-and-a-half month lows on Wednesday, lifted by airline stocks that were boosted by lower oil prices and a recommendation for a new runway at London's Heathrow airport.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 80.88 points, or 1.2 percent, at 6,601.86 points by the close. It was still about 7 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached in late April.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, led by automakers which reported strong June sales in the U.S. market, and broadly supported by a weaker yen.

The Nikkei share average gained 1.2 percent to 20,568.65 by mid-morning.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index up 0.5 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar stayed bid early in Asia on Thursday as the market geared up for a deluge of U.S. data that could back expectations for the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates sooner rather than later.

The euro, meanwhile, remained under a cloud with Greece's debt crisis unlikely to be resolved before Sunday's referendum. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday urged Greeks to reject an international bailout deal, souring hopes of any breakthrough.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as hopes for a Greece debt deal prompted investors to pare safe-haven bids, while a stronger-than-expected report on private jobs growth revived bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike later this year.

A poor five-year German Bobl note auction stoked selling in core European fixed-income. Analysts said this spilled into the U.S. bond market, which had just finished its worst quarter in two years in terms of total returns.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold languished below $1,170 an ounce on Thursday with the dollar stronger on the Greek debt crisis and bullion investors waiting for key U.S. economic data later in the session for cues.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,167.76 an ounce by 0044 GMT, after dropping about 1 percent in the last two sessions. The metal fell to $1,166.35 on Tuesday, its lowest in nearly four weeks.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper held its ground on Thursday after strong U.S. data eclipsed worries about factory growth in Asia, with a jobs report later in the session expected to support the view that the world's biggest economy is gaining steam.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded flat at $5,778 a tonne by 0029 GMT, following a steady close in the previous session and after sliding 4 percent in June.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices were broadly unchanged from their previous close in early trading on Thursday after tumbling 4 percent a day earlier as U.S. stockpiles rose for the first time in months on the back of high production.

Following Wednesday's drop, front-month U.S. crude futures CLc1 were trading at $56.95 per barrel at 0015 GMT, down 1 cent from their last settlement.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)