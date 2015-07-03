EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed down slightly on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund warned Greece ahead of its Sunday referendum that it faces a huge financial hole, and mixed jobs data dampened the U.S. economic outlook.

While the IMF was warning that Greece needed an extra 50 billion euros over the next three years to stay afloat, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was urging voters to reject a bailout offer from lenders and saying he hoped to sign a new deal on Monday.

LONDON - Britain's top share index ended higher on Thursday as oil major BP rose after reaching an $18.7 billion settlement with the U.S. government and commodity stocks tracked stronger crude oil and metals prices.

BP rose 4.5 percent, the top gainer in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, after saying it had reached the settlement on the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average drifted lower on Friday as caution ahead of a Greek national vote over the weekend suppressed investors' appetite for risk, with Fast Retailing Co sliding after it reported a drop in domestic sales.

The Nikkei share average lost 0.4 percent to 20,431.25 by mid-morning, weighed down by Wall Street's tepid performance overnight after U.S. non-farm payrolls data that was not quite as strong as expected.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index down 0.6 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar slipped in early Asian trading on Friday, as disappointing U.S. employment data and caution ahead of Greece's referendum on bailout conditions kept the market mood subdued.

Against its Japanese counterpart, the dollar was buying 122.84 yen, down about 0.2 percent on the day but holding well above a five-week low of 121.93 hit on Tuesday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday, rebounding from the prior day's selloff, as data showed an improving labor market cooled in June, raising doubts whether the Federal Reserve would end its near-zero interest rate policy later this year.

The government said U.S. employers hired 223,000 workers last month, less than the 230,000 increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters. It also downgraded its reading on April and May job increases, resulting in 60,000 fewer jobs created than previously reported.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was steady above a 3-1/2 month low on Friday, as sluggish U.S. jobs data tempered expectations for a September rate hike by the Federal Reserve and hurt the dollar.

Spot gold was steady at $1,167 an ounce by 0053 GMT. The metal fell to $1,156.85 on Thursday, its lowest since mid-March, but pared some losses after U.S. economic data.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was set for a second weekly rise on Friday, underpinned by prospects of a demand recovery later in the year and as short holders closed positions, but traders said concerns over Greece and slowing growth in China would crimp gains.

Activity in China's services sector slowed to its lowest in five months in June, a private survey showed on Friday, suggesting the economy still needs further policy support despite some indications of steadying.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices dropped on Friday as a rising U.S. rig count stoked fears of oversupply and after Chinese regulators opened an investigation into suspected stock market manipulation.

Front-month U.S. crude futures were trading at $56.72 per barrel at 0212 GMT, down 21 cents from their last settlement.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)