EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher after a choppy session on Tuesday, as a rebound in U.S. oil prices helped offset concerns about a slowdown in China and the Greek debt crisis.

The S&P energy index reversed course to trade up 0.9 percent as U.S. crude oil rose 0.7 percent after trading as much as 3.7 percent lower earlier in the day.

LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index dropped on Tuesday to its lowest level in around six months, hit by persistent concerns over Greece and a pullback in mining stocks as metal prices fell.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 1.6 percent at 6,432.21 points, around its lowest since mid-January.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell sharply on Wednesday morning as a massive selloff in China's stock markets raised fears of a damaging blow to the world's second-largest economy - a major export market for Japan.

Companies with high exposure to China underperformed, with construction equipment makers Komatsu Ltd and Hitachi Construction Machinery falling 3.4 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index down 4.5 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO/SYDNEY - The dollar and yen gained on Wednesday with investors seeking the perceived safety of these currencies as Asian equities, notably volatile Chinese shares, fell across the board and hurt risk appetite.

The euro slipped 0.3 percent to $1.0975, crawling back towards a five week trough of $1.0916 struck the previous day on lingering angst towards the Greek debt crisis.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Tuesday, with investors worried about Greece's debt crisis and possible exit from the euro zone pushing benchmark 10-year yields to five-week lows.

Yields on 30-year Treasuries fell below 3 percent, with the demand also driven by China's slumping equities markets, according to traders.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold languished near its lowest level since March on Wednesday as the ongoing Greek debt crisis boosted the dollar, offsetting any safe-haven demand from uncertainty in the euro zone, with other precious metals also taking a tumble.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,155.69 an ounce by 0053 GMT, after dropping about 1 percent in the previous session. The metal fell to $1,148.05 at one point on Tuesday, its lowest since March 18.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper swung higher in volatile trade on Wednesday a day after worries over Greek debt and China's growth hammered it to six-year lows, buoyed by a weaker dollar and stabilisation in other commodity markets.

Soothing immediate fears over Greece, euro zone members have given the country until the end of the week to make a proposal for reforms in return for loans that will keep it from crashing out of Europe's currency bloc.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil futures fell again on Wednesday as worries over the Greek debt crisis and China's stock market turmoil outweighed an expected U.S. inventory drop.

China's stocks tanked further on Wednesday in a deepening crisis in which China's Securities Finance Corp said it would provide liquidity to ease "panic", and as over 500 Chinese-listed firms suspended trading.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)