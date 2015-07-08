EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher after a choppy session
on Tuesday, as a rebound in U.S. oil prices helped offset
concerns about a slowdown in China and the Greek debt crisis.
The S&P energy index reversed course to trade up 0.9
percent as U.S. crude oil rose 0.7 percent after trading
as much as 3.7 percent lower earlier in the day.
LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index dropped on Tuesday
to its lowest level in around six months, hit by persistent
concerns over Greece and a pullback in mining stocks as metal
prices fell.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 1.6 percent
at 6,432.21 points, around its lowest since mid-January.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell sharply on Wednesday morning as
a massive selloff in China's stock markets raised fears of a
damaging blow to the world's second-largest economy - a major
export market for Japan.
Companies with high exposure to China underperformed, with
construction equipment makers Komatsu Ltd and Hitachi
Construction Machinery falling 3.4 percent and 2.2
percent, respectively.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index down 4.5 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO/SYDNEY - The dollar and yen gained on Wednesday with
investors seeking the perceived safety of these currencies as
Asian equities, notably volatile Chinese shares, fell across the
board and hurt risk appetite.
The euro slipped 0.3 percent to $1.0975, crawling
back towards a five week trough of $1.0916 struck the previous
day on lingering angst towards the Greek debt crisis.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Tuesday, with
investors worried about Greece's debt crisis and possible exit
from the euro zone pushing benchmark 10-year yields to five-week
lows.
Yields on 30-year Treasuries fell below 3 percent, with the
demand also driven by China's slumping equities markets,
according to traders.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold languished near its lowest level since
March on Wednesday as the ongoing Greek debt crisis boosted the
dollar, offsetting any safe-haven demand from uncertainty in the
euro zone, with other precious metals also taking a tumble.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,155.69 an ounce by
0053 GMT, after dropping about 1 percent in the previous
session. The metal fell to $1,148.05 at one point on Tuesday,
its lowest since March 18.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper swung higher in volatile trade on
Wednesday a day after worries over Greek debt and China's growth
hammered it to six-year lows, buoyed by a weaker dollar and
stabilisation in other commodity markets.
Soothing immediate fears over Greece, euro zone members have
given the country until the end of the week to make a proposal
for reforms in return for loans that will keep it from crashing
out of Europe's currency bloc.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil futures fell again on Wednesday as worries
over the Greek debt crisis and China's stock market turmoil
outweighed an expected U.S. inventory drop.
China's stocks tanked further on Wednesday in a deepening
crisis in which China's Securities Finance Corp said it would
provide liquidity to ease "panic", and as over 500
Chinese-listed firms suspended trading.
