EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street ended on a sour note on Friday as a
drop in energy stocks eclipsed wage data that supported
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might hold off on an
interest rate.
Exxon Mobil shares dropped 4.58 percent while
Chevron lost 4.89 percent after reporting poor quarterly
earnings due to weak oil prices.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top equity index gained ground for the
fourth day in a row on Friday, lifted by a rise in the shares of
engine maker Rolls Royce and cruise ship company Carnival
.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.4 percent
at 6,696.28 points. The FTSE is up around 2 percent since the
start of 2015 but some 6 percent below a record high of 7,122.74
points set in April.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese shares fell on Monday, snapping a three-day
winning streak, as a barrage of earning reports failed to dispel
growing concerns over a slowdown in China's economy.
The Nikkei average dropped as much as 0.9 percent
and last stood at 20,478.60 by midday, down 0.5 percent.
- - - -
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 1 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar stayed on the backfoot early on Monday
after suffering a setback late last week when subdued wage
growth clouded the outlook on the timing for an interest rate
hike.
The dollar index last traded at 97.264, having eased
0.2 percent on Friday. The greenback fetched 123.970 yen JPY=,
down from last week's high of 124.580.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Friday after data
showed labor costs rose in the second quarter by the smallest
margin on record, putting a dent in the argument for the U.S.
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September.
Investors have been building positions that anticipate that
the Fed will finally raise U.S. rates this year for the first
time since 2006, lifting off its near-zero interest rate policy
as the economy strengthens.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MANILA - Gold edged lower early on Monday, trading near a
5-1/2-year low, as expectations for a near-term hike in U.S.
interest rates kept up the downward pressure after bullion fell
the most since 2013 in July.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,092.80 an ounce
by 0019 GMT. The metal fell as low as $1,079.50 on Friday before
recovering at the close. That was near last month's trough of
$1,077, its weakest since February 2010.
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Monday on jitters over
China's economic health, after factory growth stuttered in July
and a central bank official said downward pressure on the
economy would persist into the second half.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped by 0.3 percent to $5,212 a tonne by 0020 GMT after
posting small losses in the previous session. Prices shed 9
percent in July, and plumbed six-year lows of $5,164 a tonne
last week.
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil extended losses on Monday on worries of
oversupply as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries pumped at record levels in July, while weak China data
stoked concerns about slower growth at the world's second
largest oil consumer.
Saudi Arabia and other key members of OPEC show no sign of
wavering in their focus on defending market share instead of
prices, as the group's oil output hit the highest monthly level
in recent history in July, a Reuters survey showed.
