EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose on
Wednesday following three days of losses as tech shares
advanced, while the blue-chip Dow index ticked lower, weighed by
Disney's largest daily drop in almost seven years.
Gains in major tech companies Google and Facebook
led the advance on the Nasdaq. Apple added 0.7
percent to $115.40, up for just the second session in the last
12. The S&P 500 tech sector .SPLRCT gained 1 percent, its best
daily performance in three weeks.
LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Wednesday,
boosted by better than expected results from Legal & General
and London Stock Exchange, and by a rebound in
the mining sector.
The FTSE 100 closed up 1 percent at 6,752.41 points
some 5 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached in
April.
TOKYO - Japanese shares rose on Thursday as the yen sank to
a two-month low against the dollar, with Meiji Holdings soaring
after boosting its profit outlook but Kirin Holdings dropping
after revising down its sales forecast.
The Nikkei average rose 0.7 percent to 20,750.41
while the broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to 1,683.94.
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.47
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar held at two-month highs versus the yen
early on Thursday, having risen against some currencies on new
data supporting the case for a hike in U.S. interest rates next
month.
The greenback fetched 124.835 yen after briefly
popping above 125.000 for the first time since early June. It
also hit a fresh six-year high on the New Zealand dollar, which
skidded to $0.6490 NZD=D4.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, with
those on longer-dated debt rising more than short-dated yields
after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data kindled skepticism
that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates in September.
Traders implemented a "curve steepener" trade by putting
greater selling pressure on longer-dated Treasuries than on
shorter-dated notes after data showed U.S. private employers
hired 185,000 workers in July, the smallest increase since
April.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MANILA - Gold struggled to pull away from a 5-1/2-year low
on Thursday after more upbeat U.S. economic data bolstered
prospects that the Federal Reserve could lift interest rates as
soon as next month.
A surge in U.S. services industry activity to a near-decade
high suggested solid economic momentum that strengthens the case
for a U.S. interest rate hike this year, the first since 2006
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper edged higher on Thursday,
recouping some of last session's losses, while aluminium rose
from a six-year low with positive Chinese data underpinning
industrial metals although gains were capped by a stronger
dollar.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.3 percent to $5,192 a tonne by 0122 GMT, after closing down
1.1 percent at $5,178 a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices hit multi-month lows on Wednesday
after a surge in gasoline stockpiles in the United States as the
summer season, the country's biggest demand period for motor
fuels, neared its end.
Futures of Brent, the global oil benchmark, hit a six-month
bottom while that of U.S. crude touched a 4-1/2-month trough,
despite a bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles
announced by the Energy Information Administration.
