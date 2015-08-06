EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose on Wednesday following three days of losses as tech shares advanced, while the blue-chip Dow index ticked lower, weighed by Disney's largest daily drop in almost seven years.

Gains in major tech companies Google and Facebook led the advance on the Nasdaq. Apple added 0.7 percent to $115.40, up for just the second session in the last 12. The S&P 500 tech sector .SPLRCT gained 1 percent, its best daily performance in three weeks.

LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Wednesday, boosted by better than expected results from Legal & General and London Stock Exchange, and by a rebound in the mining sector.

The FTSE 100 closed up 1 percent at 6,752.41 points some 5 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached in April.

TOKYO - Japanese shares rose on Thursday as the yen sank to a two-month low against the dollar, with Meiji Holdings soaring after boosting its profit outlook but Kirin Holdings dropping after revising down its sales forecast.

The Nikkei average rose 0.7 percent to 20,750.41 while the broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to 1,683.94.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.47 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar held at two-month highs versus the yen early on Thursday, having risen against some currencies on new data supporting the case for a hike in U.S. interest rates next month.

The greenback fetched 124.835 yen after briefly popping above 125.000 for the first time since early June. It also hit a fresh six-year high on the New Zealand dollar, which skidded to $0.6490 NZD=D4.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, with those on longer-dated debt rising more than short-dated yields after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data kindled skepticism that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates in September.

Traders implemented a "curve steepener" trade by putting greater selling pressure on longer-dated Treasuries than on shorter-dated notes after data showed U.S. private employers hired 185,000 workers in July, the smallest increase since April.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold struggled to pull away from a 5-1/2-year low on Thursday after more upbeat U.S. economic data bolstered prospects that the Federal Reserve could lift interest rates as soon as next month.

A surge in U.S. services industry activity to a near-decade high suggested solid economic momentum that strengthens the case for a U.S. interest rate hike this year, the first since 2006

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper edged higher on Thursday, recouping some of last session's losses, while aluminium rose from a six-year low with positive Chinese data underpinning industrial metals although gains were capped by a stronger dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3 percent to $5,192 a tonne by 0122 GMT, after closing down 1.1 percent at $5,178 a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices hit multi-month lows on Wednesday after a surge in gasoline stockpiles in the United States as the summer season, the country's biggest demand period for motor fuels, neared its end.

Futures of Brent, the global oil benchmark, hit a six-month bottom while that of U.S. crude touched a 4-1/2-month trough, despite a bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles announced by the Energy Information Administration.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)