EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday after solid job growth data for July pried the door open a little wider for a potential interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in September.

Wall Street took the latest signs of an improving economy as a fresh reason to sell shares in a market that has remained range-bound for much of 2015 in anticipation of the Fed's first rate hike in nearly 10 years.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index fell on Friday, weighed down by sharp drops in broadcaster ITV and bookmaker William Hill, though it outperformed European peers on a day when U.S. jobs data was deemed to herald a Fed rate rise.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Monday after solid U.S. jobs data bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as early as September for the first time in nearly a decade.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.28 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar remained close to a nearly four-month high against a basket of currencies in early Asian trade on Monday, after solid U.S. jobs data backed expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve was on track to raise interest rates as early as September.

The dollar index was up about 0.1 percent at 97.631, after rising as high as 98.334 on Friday, its highest since April 23, after data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose 215,000 last month.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. short-dated Treasuries yields rose slightly while longer-dated yields fell on Friday after data showed U.S. employment rose at a solid clip in July, reinforcing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in September.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold steadied not far above a 5-1/2-year low on Monday, with a firm dollar after solid U.S. job gains in July suggesting the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as next month.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper fell on Monday and was mired at six-year lows as attractive import prices into China in July failed to boost shipments, underscoring modest appetite in the world's top consumer of metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.7 percent to $5,139 a tonne by 0230 GMT, having slipped to a new six year low at $5,118. Copper has shed around 18 percent so far this year.

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil futures fell on Monday in early Asian trading, touching fresh multi-month lows after disappointing data from China over the weekend showed exports tumbled in the world's second-largest economy.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)