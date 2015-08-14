EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished flat on Thursday as a drop
in energy shares offset a rebound in retail sales and
stronger-than-expected Cisco results.
The S&P energy index dropped 1.4 percent, leading
the decline in the S&P 500, as U.S. crude oil prices slid to a
6-1/2-year low.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index ended flat on Thursday
as easing concerns over China's economy helped to offset the
impact of falling oil prices and a large number of ex-dividend
companies.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Friday on
profit taking and sliding oil prices, although fears of severe
weakening in the Chinese yuan continued to wane for now,
cushioning the losses.
The Nikkei slid 0.2 percent to 20,557.21.
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.09
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar ticked up slightly on Friday after
China's central bank appeared to have stopped guiding the yuan
lower for now, easing concerns that a weaker Chinese currency
could derail plans by the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest
rates.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday as global
markets steadied on Chinese reassurances there was no reason for
the yuan to drop further and on strong U.S. retail sales data
that lifted expectations policymakers will soon raise interest
rates.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MANILA - Gold edged lower on Friday after the yuan firmed as
China bid to calm jittery global markets, while upbeat U.S.
retail sales renewed expectations for a near-term increase in
U.S. interest rates.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Copper eased in early Friday trading with market
attention focused on China's currency despite a steadier U.S.
dollar, after this week's yuan devaluation left copper more
expensive to import.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil prices remained close to their
lowest in over six years early on Friday, as rising U.S.
stockpiles stoked oversupply and on worries over demand from
slowing economies in Asia.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)