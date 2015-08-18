EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Monday after strong economic data boosted the housing sector and as investors bought recently battered shares in biotech and media.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.78 points, or 0.39 percent, to 17,545.18, the S&P 500 gained 10.9 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,102.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.46 points, or 0.86 percent, to 5,091.70.

LONDON - Britain's top share index closed flat on Monday, weakened by U.S. data and by mining companies hitting multi-year lows.

TOKYO - Japanese shares were up modestly on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose, but investors remained cautious amid volatility in the Chinese market after last week's surprise devaluation of its currency.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent to 20,635.58 in midmorning trade.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 0.06 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar held firm against its peers on Tuesday, as focus shifted back to the prospects of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve amid receding concerns that last week's devaluation of China's yuan could spark a global currency war.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices gained on Monday after data showing manufacturing activity in New York state plunged in August to its weakest since 2009, raising concerns the weakness may weigh on broader U.S. economic growth indicators.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold was trapped in narrow ranges on Tuesday, struggling to move higher as investors looked to a near-term increase in U.S. interest rates in the face of mostly firm economic signals.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped towards six-year lows on Tuesday weighed down by slow summer demand and fitful economic growth in China, while a stronger dollar also raised headwinds for commodities.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices dipped again on Tuesday as traders braced for lower refinery consumption after the U.S. summer, while Asia's weakening economies and high global production stoked concerns about oversupply.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)