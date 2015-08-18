EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Monday after strong economic
data boosted the housing sector and as investors bought recently
battered shares in biotech and media.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.78 points,
or 0.39 percent, to 17,545.18, the S&P 500 gained 10.9
points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,102.44 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 43.46 points, or 0.86 percent, to 5,091.70.
LONDON - Britain's top share index closed flat on Monday,
weakened by U.S. data and by mining companies hitting multi-year
lows.
TOKYO - Japanese shares were up modestly on Tuesday morning
after U.S. stocks rose, but investors remained cautious amid
volatility in the Chinese market after last week's surprise
devaluation of its currency.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent to
20,635.58 in midmorning trade.
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 0.06 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar held firm against its peers on Tuesday,
as focus shifted back to the prospects of interest rate hikes by
the Federal Reserve amid receding concerns that last week's
devaluation of China's yuan could spark a global currency war.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices gained on Monday after data
showing manufacturing activity in New York state plunged in
August to its weakest since 2009, raising concerns the weakness
may weigh on broader U.S. economic growth indicators.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MANILA - Gold was trapped in narrow ranges on Tuesday,
struggling to move higher as investors looked to a near-term
increase in U.S. interest rates in the face of mostly firm
economic signals.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper slipped towards six-year lows on
Tuesday weighed down by slow summer demand and fitful economic
growth in China, while a stronger dollar also raised headwinds
for commodities.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices dipped again on Tuesday as traders
braced for lower refinery consumption after the U.S. summer,
while Asia's weakening economies and high global production
stoked concerns about oversupply.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)