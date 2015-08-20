EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading on Wednesday as minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting highlighted concern over the state of the global economy, driving markets to question the likelihood that the Fed will raise rates next month.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Wednesday to its lowest level since January, hit by anxiety over top metals consumer China's economy, with Glencore leading the mining sector lower after poorly-received results.

Miner and commodities trader Glencore was the top FTSE 100 faller, dropping 9.7 percent to a record low after a 29 percent fall in first-half earnings due to a slide in metal and oil prices.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell for a third day to a three-week low on Thursday morning on worries about China's economy and Wall Street weakness, but SoftBank Group Corp soared on news its president will buy the company's shares.

he Nikkei share average dropped 0.7 percent to 20,083.47 in midmorning trade, the lowest level since July 28.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 1.17 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar was on the defensive against the euro and yen on Thursday, having pulled back sharply after Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggested that policymakers were in no hurry to raise interest rates.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as plunging oil prices added to concerns about low inflation and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting noted lagging inflation and the weak world economy.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold rose to its highest in nearly five weeks on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month signalled that a hike in U.S. interest rates in September may be unlikely.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper held near six-year lows around $5,000 a tonne on Thursday as concerns that China's equity market rout could signal more deeply rooted problems in its economy added to a seasonal lull, dragging on price prospects.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil markets opened up weak on Thursday following sharp falls the previous session, with U.S. contracts hovering slightly above $40 per barrel, levels not seen since the credit crunch of 2009, and globally traded Brent tested support at $47.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)