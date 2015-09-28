EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 erased an early Fed-driven rally to close down slightly on Friday, as a selloff in biotechs offset gains in banking shares.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index climbed the most in a month on Friday afternoon as energy stocks bounced back on a recovery in crude oil prices following stronger than expected U.S. economic growth data.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday morning as investors took profits from Friday's gains, and they remained risk-averse before a run of key economic indicators scheduled this week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index up 0.4 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The world's major currencies got off to a slow start on Monday following a relatively uneventful weekend with the dollar showing potential for gains if upcoming data strengthen the case for a hike in interest rates this year.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices declined on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen somewhat revived expectations of an interest rate increase by year-end and data showed the nation's economy grew more than previously estimated in the second quarter.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold got off to a quiet start to the week on Monday, struggling to recover from the previous session's losses as investors worried over the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper edged higher but remained near its lowest in a month on Monday in thin activity, with trade set to be further subdued ahead of a holiday in top consumer China later this week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices dropped in Asian trading hours on Monday despite a fourth weekly fall in U.S. drilling activity, with analysts pointing to the weak economic outlook as the main reason for low crude prices.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)