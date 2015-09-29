EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Monday and were on track for their worst quarter in four years as investors worried about the health of China's economy and its potential impact on the timing of a U.S. interest rate increase.

LONDON - Britain's leading share index fell on Monday as fears grew over mining group Glencore's ability to withstand a metals price slump and as Vodafone's European tie-up talks with Liberty Global LBTYA.O ended.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled more than 2 percent to an 8-month low on Tuesday as fears about China's cooling economy pummelled shares of commodity and machinery firms.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index down 3.4 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The yen was broadly firmer early on Tuesday, underpinned by safety flows stemming from a selloff in global equities, a risk-off mood that took a heavy toll on commodity currencies.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Monday as global equity prices fell amid concerns over sluggish economic growth in China and falling commodity prices, ahead of Friday's highly anticipated employment report.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was hovering little changed on Tuesday after a two-day losing streak, as fears over a looming U.S. rate hike offset any safe-haven bids from weaker equities, while platinum hit a fresh 6-1/2-year low on fears of reduced auto sector demand.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper held steady on Tuesday but was near last month's six-year trough as concerns about weak demand from China hammered mining equities and eroded support for metals.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices remained low in early Asian trading on Tuesday following a slide of almost 3 percent the previous session, dragged down as concerns over Asia's economic health mounted and as production remained high.

(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)